Fired SEA Board lashes out at minister, PS 24/06/2017 03:00:00 By Ackel Zwane In the aftermath of dismissal of the Swaziland Environment Authority board by Tourism and Environmental Affairs Minister Christopher Gamedze last week, the board has reacted strongly disclosing the controversies that could have culminated in the minister’s irregular decision. Apart from levelling blame on the minister, the board members also point an accusing finger at the principal secretary, Emmanuel Dlamini who was supposed to have been instrumental in advising the minister to take proper decisions. The letter, dated 21 June 2017 and titled ‘without prejudice’ is signed by board members W Ndlela, M Mkhonta, M Dlamini, L Ntshangase, N Msibi and W Khumalo. click here for full edition