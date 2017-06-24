King mourns deaths of Botswana, Namibia ex-presidents 24/06/2017 03:04:00 By Bodwa Mbingo His Majesty King Mswati III has sent condolences to Botswana and Namibia following the deaths of two of their former presidents who contributed immensely to the development of SACU.

The region is currently engulfed by a dark cloud following the death of former Botswana president Sir Ketumile Masire and former Namibia president Andimba Toivo ya Toivo, who died at 91 and 92, respectively. The King described the two as great sons of Africa, stating that the region and SACU would miss them dearly. click here for full edition