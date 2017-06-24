King’s SACU Secretariat visit historical 24/06/2017 03:00:00 By Bodwa Mbingo It is not every day that the sitting Chairperson of SACU visits the organization’s Secretariat that is based in Windhoek, Namibia.

However, King Mswati III became the first Head of State to visit the Secretariat offices in his capacity as SACU Chairman to familiarise himself with the operational environment and to meet with the staff. SACU Executive Secretary Paulina Mbala Elago yesterday stated that they remain humbled by the King’s visit, especially because this was the first time that the Secretariat was visited by the Chairperson of SACU at the level of the Summit since its establishment click here for full edition