2-YEAR WAIT FOR REVENUE SHARING REVIEW - SACU 24/06/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Bodwa Mbingo With Swaziland being one of the low income countries that rely on SACU revenue to finance part of its annual budget, the country and others will have to wait a bit longer before finalisation of the review of the Revenue Sharing Formula. Southern African Customs Union (SACU) member countries yesterday endorsed a Work Programme, which outlines detailed activities, key deliverables and the timelines within which the proposed activities will be undertaken based on the SACU Ministerial Retreat that was held in the country earlier this year. The Work Programme, according to SACU Executive Secretary Paulina Mbala Elago, has been given a time frame of 24 months. It will focus on a number of essential issues that includes the review of the Revenue Sharing Formula and the long-term management of the Common Revenue Pool. According to the SACU revenue sharing formula, South Africa gets the biggest portion (48 percent) followed by Botswana (18 per cent), Namibia (15.7 per cent), Swaziland (9.7 per cent) and Lesotho (eight per cent) and understandably so, Swaziland, as a low income country, is awaiting the review. South Africa receives the largest share because it influences the direction of trade within the customs union, as all the other members import more than 80 per cent of their goods and services from that country. His Majesty King Mswati III, the current SACU Chairman, speaking during the 5th Summit of the SACU Heads of State and Government at Mandvulo Hall in Lozitha yesterday, took pride in that the SACU member countries have made a commitment to work together to strengthen all SACU programmes. “This will help us to have sound and better economies. As member countries, we come across a number of challenges such as the economic meltdown and others hence the reaffirmed commitment to work together as member countries and see how we can all benefit from the SACU Revenue Pool. We need to put in place structures to transform the region as we have already identified our challenges and come up with solutions that the Secretariat will carry out so that all our programmes are implemented. This Summit gave a strong direction that we should take and going forward we’ll see more progress,” he remarked. On the other hand, Elago highlighted that revenue sharing is important for the income of countries, especially the low income ones. She said the most essential part is that the review of the revenue sharing should not leave countries worse off than they are currently. Meanwhile, the Work Programme will also focus on the establishment of a Stabilisation Fund and exploring the feasibility of a financing mechanism for regional industrialisation. It will also focus on the review and development of a suitable architecture for tariff-setting, rebates, dirty drawbacks and trade remedies; identifying financing options for regional projects; and the development of public policy interventions to promote and align industrial development and value chains. The SACU Chairman disclosed that the Council of Ministers during their retreat in June 2016 identified broad principles that are crucial to enhancing the SACU Work Programme. He said in order to facilitate the urgent implementation of the urgent implementation of the outcomes of the Ministerial Retreat; the ministers have agreed to establish two dedicated task teams on trade and industry, and on finance. “You will recall that the roadmap to invigorate the SACU work programme comprises significant milestones. The programme had largely stalled since 2013, save for few programmes such as trade negotiations and trade facilitation. I am well aware of the challenges faced in the implementation of the SACU Work Programme, particularly the fact that the Council was not able to convene its meetings on a quarterly basis to jointly interrogate issues. This has led to the decisions of the Council to be made on a round robin basis, which in turn delays the decision making process and implementation of SACU Agenda thereof. We are confident that the agreed Work Programme will create the desired momentum to move the SACU Agenda forward,” he said. ‘Let’s increase industries’ His Majesty King Mswati III has emphasised the need to increase industries in the region in a bid to increase the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) Revenue Pool. He said as SACU collects revenue in the region it is imperative that industries are increased to generate more income for the organisation. He noted that the persistent slow growth for the SACU economies, presents potential ramifications for the SACU region’s overall economic performance. He said SACU had contributed immensely to the development of the member states economies. The King also disclosed that SACU is looking at ways to make the revenue collected being effective to all member states. He said it critical to continue with efforts to diversify the member states’ economies away from dependence on a few products and ensure integration in both the regional and global value chains. “In this regard, the coordination of policies at the regional level, including addressing issues of infrastructural constraints jointly, could yield beneficial results in areas of mutual interest. We should reflect on how best to strengthen SACU and eliminate the challenges we have been facing. We are cognisant of the need to consolidate and implement our commitments. Of importance to note is that we are yet to establish all institutions as provided for in the SACU Agreement such as the Tariff Board and the Tribunal. We must uphold our commitments, particularly to undertake and negotiate as a bloc. This is important in light of global and regional economic and political developments that impact our region,” he stated. SACU should be beneficial to all – King SACU Chairman, His Majesty King Mswati III has urged the organisation’s member countries to ensure that SACU is mutually beneficial to all member states and that they all have an equal voice as partners. The King, speaking at Mandulo Hall yesterday, said the 2002 SACU Treaty was underpinned by the desire to transform and position itself at the centre for regional integration and to deliver the developmental agenda for the member states’ economies. He said to this end and despite many challenges facing the organisation, SACU has successfully contributed to the development of the member countries’ economies and would continue to do so. “As we move forward with our integration agenda, it will be important to continue to work together as one family and to ensure that SACU is mutually beneficial to all member states. Its operations are transparent, accepted by all member states and have an equal voice as partners. Further, it would be fundamental to continue to pursue common approaches in trade policies and to the extent possible, in the areas of industrial policies. Common approaches are critical in the face of global challenges. It is precisely because of this consideration that we concluded the SACU Treaty in 2002,” the King said. King assures support to incoming Chair SACU Chairman King Mswati III has assured Swaziland’s availability and support to the incoming chairperson of SACU in facilitating the full implementation of the SACU Work Programme. The King said he has been honored to be the chairperson of SACU and SADC (Southern African Development Community) concurrently, this year. He said as he hands over the baton to the incoming chairperson of SACU, Seretse Khama Ian Khama, he can only hope that Swaziland has managed to meet the member countries’ expectations in driving the SACU agenda. “We are pleased to note that the discussions were cordial, which is reflective of the harmonious relationship and friendship that exists amongst our member states. In this regard, I wish to thank their Excellences for their contributions during the meeting, which enriched our discussions. The Summit considered a report from the SACU Council of Ministers, which addressed progress on the implementation of the roadmap aimed at strengthening the Work Programme. The report also informed the Summit on the implementation of the trade agenda,” he said. ongoing His Majesty further disclosed that the Summit also received an update on the ongoing trade negotiations in which SACU is engaged with third parties. He said these include the COMESA-EAC-SADC Tripartite Free Trade Area and the Continental Free Trade Area. “We also noted the implementation of agreements concluded with third parties, which include the SACU-MERCOSUR Preferential Trade Agreement, the EU-SADC Economic Partnership Agreement, and the SACU-EFTA Free Trade Agreement. We also noted the progress on the implementation of the SACU Trade Facilitation programme, which reflected the conclusion of regional frameworks that will assist to harmonise customs processes and procedures. We commend the Council and the Commission for all the work being undertaken to advance the SACU Agenda. ‘SACU can propel integration of economies into global economy’ SACU is well positioned to overcome challenges of trade barriers and facilitate the integration of the economies of its member states into the global economy. SACU Executive Secretary Paulina Mbala Elago explained that this is because through the free movement of goods, SACU can help build regional value chains, and thereby propel the region to tap into global value chains. She said supported by competitiveness-enhancing policies and strategies at individual country and regional levels, SACU can, therefore, be an important instrument for cross-border trade and thus an engine of inclusive growth. “As the oldest Customs Union in the world today, the role of SACU plays in supporting the economies of the member states is well recognised. It is well documented that intra-regional trade in Africa is not only low, but remain limited to few products. This can be attributed to the existence of trade barriers such as inefficient border procedures and non-diversification of the production base, which prevent Africa from reaping the full benefits of international trade,” she remarked. She also noted the need to focus on developing and enhancing the production base to be able to take full advantage of the market opening opportunities provided by these agreements. She said she believes the outcomes and deliverables of the Council Work Programme, complemented by the requisite instruments and policy interventions to promote industrial development will allow SACU to take advantage of market access and thus ensure sustainable growth, going forward. “SACU is not only focusing on Revenue Sharing as most analysts tend to believe. SACU is implementing other equally important programmes that are aimed at facilitating cross border trade through specific programmes such as the SACU Trade Facilitation programme, which is specifically designed to create a conductive trading environment for the traders in the region. It focuses broadly on Customs Modernisation, which emphasises on IT connectivity, Risk Management and Enforcement and Trade Partnerships. Once these programmes are fully implemented, the time spent by the traders at our borders will be reduced and thereby improve the ease of doing business. Zuma praises King’s leadership in SACU Agreement Review SACU Chairman His Majesty King Mswati III’s leadership in the review process of 2002 SACU Agreement has received great recognition. This was made known to the SACU Heads of State and Government Summit by South African President Jacob Zuma, who thanked the King for his leadership in the process and ensuring that during his tenure as the chair, they have been able as the region to put SACU on a path towards sustainable development. He noted that yesterday’s gathering marked an important milestone in the history of SACU. “I firmly believe that the work programme and the terms of reference for the review that will be presented by the ministers will ensure that SACU achieves its objectives. SACU countries share strong bonds and have similar challenges that necessitate that we reform SACU into an arrangement that promotes sustainable development,” he stated. Zuma noted that the review of the SACU Agreement is timely and comes at a time when there is renewed focus in the African continent on industrialisation. He said they need to ensure that the SACU Agreement provides a framework within which the regional economies can pursue this agenda more decisively. “This requires that we enhance our cooperation in developing regional value-chains which will contribute to transform the structure of SACU economies to a region whose production is not only dominated by primary products but more by value-added products,” he added. Let’s address behind the border issues to enhance trade - Zuma South African President Jacob Zuma has urged SACU member states, including Swaziland, to work together towards addressing the ‘behind the border issues’ so as to enhance intra-regional trade. Speaking during the 5th Summit of the SACU Heads of State and Government at Mandvulo Hall in Lozitha yesterday, Zuma highlighted the need for SACU to move beyond its colonial history and architecture into an arrangement that facilitates growth of the region. He said the global economy is characterised by anti-globalisation sentiments that have resulted in an increase in protectionism. “African economies are very small by global standards; our focus should be efficiencies in the regional market and promote regional integration. It is in our interest to work towards an early conclusion of the tripartite negotiations so as to give real meaning to Africa’s economic integration agenda and conclude the negotiations between SACU and the East African Community by the end of July 2017,” he remarked. Zuma thanked the SACU Council of Ministers for having laid a solid foundation to facilitate the development of SACU economies and create employment for the benefit of the region and its people.