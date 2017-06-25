 
Shawwal moon cited, first day of Eid Al Fitr.

25/06/2017 03:00:00 BY THEMBEKA DLAMINI

Yesterday evening marked the last day of Ramadan fasting for the Muslim community.
This also coincided with the citing of the moon in the United Arab Emirates, which marks celebration of MeethEid, which will be the first day of the month of Shawwal and the first day of Eid Al Fitr.
According to the Premuim Times, the moon-sighting committee in UAE headed by Minister of Justice Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi, said after a number of legitimate measures, as well as several contacts with neighbouring countries, it was established that today is the first day of Shawwal, marking the first day of Eid Al Fitr in the UAE.

