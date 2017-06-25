I have seen Oliveira, he is alive - Prophet 25/06/2017 03:00:00 By Zwelethu Dlamini Two prophets are at loggerheads about the whereabouts of kidnapped businessman Almor Oliveira. This has as a result caused prophecy confusion as one prophet disputes the predictions of another.

Whereas the police and some members of the directorate of Public Prosecutors (DPP) believe Oliveira died within three days of his kidnapping as supported by results of DNA testing done in South Africa, prophet Herbert Vilane is convinced that he is still alive and has dared anyone who can prove him wrong to burn down his church. click here for full edition