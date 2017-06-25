Interventions underway 25/06/2017 03:00:00 By Manqoba Makhubu As a turnaround strategy, Tibiyo TakaNgwane seeks to introduce irrigation to most of its farms which have been lying idle to unlock their potential as the company intends to also strengthen its commercial farming.

Dalcrue Board Member Patrick Myeni said for a very long time most of their farms relied heavily on rainfall.

Myeni was speaking during a project tour by the Tibiyo main board which was led by Chairman Prince Fipha on Thursday. Tibiyo Managing Director Dr. Absalom Themba Dlamini conducted the tour to two of the company’s projects; the block of flats recently constructed by the company in Manzini and a farm situated in Lavumisa.

“We now want to shift focus towards sustainable commercial farming,” said Myeni in an interview. click here for full edition