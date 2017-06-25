Foreign Affairs to have 4 Under Secretaries 25/06/2017 03:00:00 By Lungelo Nkambule The measure of the amount of work in the foreign affairs and international cooperation ministry has led to it creating a new department, hence the recall of Jennifer Neves who was on foreign mission in Geneva.

A diplomat’s reshuffle by the ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation, which affects eight embassies and the local office saw Jennifer Neves, Geneva office, first secretary and Kennedy Groening, first secretary in the Washington DC office, being recalled by promotion to be under secretaries in the ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation. click here for full edition