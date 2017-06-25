 
PSV drivers to attend class, get qualifications for driving job

25/06/2017 03:00:00 By Sifiso Nhlabatsi

Due to the ever increasing road accidents in the country, driving a public service vehicle will now require drivers to have more than just a public driving permit and driver’s licence—drivers will be required to go to class and learn before they are issued with a qualification.
This has been said to be a way to try and equip drivers with the right skills of customer care and how to conduct themselves in a professional manner. This decision was taken yesterday by transport operators during the Swaziland Local Transport Association (SLTA) general meeting at SNAT Centre in Manzini.

