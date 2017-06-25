Tibiyo invests E18m in new residential flats 25/06/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Manqoba Makhubu Tibiyo TakaNgwane Managing Director Dr AT Dlamini and the main committee members led by Chairman Prince Fipha. Tibiyo TakaNgwane has invested over E18 million for the development of 26 units three storey residential flats block in Manzini to augment its property portfolio. The project, situated adjacent to the Riverstone Mall, is managed by Tibiyo Properties and was totally funded by Tibiyo. On Thursday, Tibiyo Managing Director Dr Absalom Themba Dlamini led members of the company’s main committee, which was led by the Chairman, Prince Fipha on a tour to two of the company’s projects; the block of flats recently constructed by the company in Manzini and a farm situated in Lavumisa. Interviewed during the tour, the managing director said they were also considering stretching the acquired plot to add at least two more blocks of flats. The company has already acquired a piece of land for an undis-closed amo-unt nearby, where the-re was Tin-ker’s and prepa-rations for construc-tion are already un-derway at the new site. Dlamini said their objective as a company going forward, was to widen their portfolio diversification. “We have significantly relied on growing sugar over the past years. But the drought has taught us valua-ble lessons. Therefore, we have since decided to increasingly diversify our investment portfolio to minimise risk,” said Dlamini. Certificate For the finished block of flats, Tibiyo Properties General Manager Mandla Zwane said the Municipal Council of Manzini has already granted them the occupational certificate and they have also advertised the rooms. “The response was overwhelming. We received 30 applications, while we only have 26 flats available. This shows that there is a huge demand for accommodation, especially within this corridor,” he said. The block has 16 bachelor’s flats and 10 one bedroom houses. It also has retail component and a laundry to service dwellers. Zwane said they were still looking for the retail operators. Dlamini said their target were new job entrants and university students. Affordable “There is an increasing need to for accommodation; in fact it is increasingly getting difficult for job entrants and university students to find secure, appropriate and affordable accommodation. Therefore, we decided to grab that opportunity and provide these affordable and secure facilities for them,” said Dlamini. The tender was awarded to Du-Van Developers, whom Dlamini said they did a stellar job. He said the building has unique and watertight security. “It is really a worthwhile invest-ment,” said Dlamini. Spread Tibiyo also owns a lot of properties spread across the country which are managed by its property subsidiary company, Tibiyo Properties (Pty) Ltd. The company owns some properties and also manages commercial, retail and residential properties on behalf of Tibiyo Taka- Ngwane, Tisuka TakaNgwane, Simunye Plaza, Bhunu Mall and other clients. These properties are situated in Nhlangano, Simunye, Ezulwini and the central business districts of Manzini and Mbabane. Dalcrue prepares to grow Macadamia nuts Dalcrue Agricultural Hold-ings Limited, a subsidiary company under Tibiyo TakaNgwane, is currently inves-tigating a possibility of growing macadamia nuts. One of the farms that have been earmarked for the project is Tibiyo TakaNgwane’s Lavumisa farm which was toured by the main committee on Thursday. The 3 961 hectares farm also has about 320 cattle kept for commercial use. Dalcrue Managing Director Simanga Simelane said with the macadamia nuts, there is a potential to make about E160 000 per ton provided they would also set up a processing plant. However, he stressed that this was a long term investment as the peak yielding period for the trees was 10 years, though they could start to produce yields between three and five years. At the Lavumisa farm, they have already cleared the farm in preparation for planting and a total of over 1 200 hectares could still be utilised. Another farm which was also earmarked for farming was Indvukuyamangedla, which Simelane said has about 5 000 hectares that could be used for farming out of the total 10 000 hectares. However, not all the arable land would be utilised for growing the nuts. “We are targeting other crops as well and will also not uproot the sugarcane. Our objective is to also diversify our crops,” he said. Problem He said the farms were very fertile, the only problem was water. However, within the Lavumisa farm, there is a dam which was constructed by government and supplies water to the Swaziland Water Services Corporation (SWSC) water treatment plant and a nearby sugar scheme. The dam was drawn from an allowable daily abstraction of about 146 litres per second, which translates to an annual equivalence of over 4.6 million cubic metres from the Jozini Dam in South Africa, following an agreement between the two countries. The fraction of the dam is lying on the Swazi side, which took away a portion of land from the country. It was under these circumstances that the South Africans then agreed to pump water from the dam into Swaziland. Dalcrue Operations Manager Sibusiso Mahlalela said they have applied for water rights for an irrigation of at least 900 hectares from the department of water affairs, but were still waiting for a response from the department. He said the current allocations of the dam supply was over 3.2 million cubic metres per annum for 268.64 hectares for the nearby sugarcane scheme and about 11 169 cubic metres per annum for the SWSC. Potential He said this then leaves a balance of about 1.3 million cubic metres, which could irrigate 97.8 hectares of cane and 166.95 hectares of other crops. “The project seems viable and there is a huge potential, both in this farm and the other one in Kubuta,” he said. Adding, he said they have already conducted soil surveys and the slope allows for any form of irrigation in the farm. After listening to the deliberations of his team of experts, Tibiyo TakaNgwane Managing Director Dr Absalom Themba Dlamini said as long as the board will be convinced that the anticipated projects made business sense, they will be without a doubt throw their weight behind them. Fulfilment “We need to work hard to create job opportunities and contribute to further development of the country’s economy and to ensure the fulfilment of His Majesty King Mswati III’s Vision 2022,” he said. “We will always have money to fund profitable projects,” he further stressed. Tibiyo’s Main Committee Chair-man Prince Fipha thanked the team for correctly aligning them-selves with His Majesty King Mswati III’s vision to revitalise Tibiyo and further align the organisation with the country’s main developmental objectives. “If the projects are viable, we are prepared to assist and invest in them. We encourage you to work hard and also stay in the right hand side of integrity,” he said.