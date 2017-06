Form 2 pupil drinks weevil tablet, dies 26/06/2017 03:00:00 By Sizwe Dlamini A female form two pupil (17) from Mavula High has committed suicide by swallowing a weevil tablet.

Due to the fact that the deceased is a minor the name of the homestead where the suicide was committed has been deliberately withheld by this newspaper.

Sources close to the matter said the suicide happened last Thursday morning at Mavula.