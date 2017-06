EBC warns against ritual murders during elections 26/06/2017 03:00:00 By Wonderboy Dlamini The Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) has called upon the nation to fervently pray for an end to ritual killings around the time of elections.

The country goes to the polls next year to elect members of parliament, tindvuna and bucopho in the 55 Tinkhundla Centres.