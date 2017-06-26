Princess Sikhanyiso talks politics

ROYAL FLAIR: Princess Sikhanyiso and Prince Masitsela joined by Tibiyo Managing Director Dr. Absalom Dlamini and South African songbird Unathi during the 10th anniversary of Kwa-Magogo at Royal Swazi Convention Centre on Saturday night. (Courtesy pic)

Inkhosatana Sikhanyiso has hailed South African President Jacob Zuma for the speech he delivered at His Majesty King Mswati III’s 49th birthday in Nhlangano because it helped many learn and know about the important role played by Swaziland in the liberation of South Africa.

Princess Sikhanyiso was speaking at Royal Swazi Sun Convention Centre on Saturday night during the 10th anniversary of Kwa-Magogo, No. 43 Trelawney Park house hosted by the Masilela family. This annual event started off with a sporting activity during the day where there was athletics, gold and community service work. The princess said many people tend to forget the important role played by Swaziland during the difficult times of apartheid in South Africa. “Due to the length of journey and of days, people sometimes forget what God has done for them. Some people fail to recognise that Swaziland became a natural habitat for those who dreamed of seeing an emancipated South Africa.

Grace

On this soil, lives were kept and dreams were built, and executed. By God's grace, during His Majesty's birthday in Nhlangano last year, we were not only appeased but were inspired by a pedantic recount of the black struggle in a speech by His Excellency President Jacob Zuma,” she said. The princess continued to say that the president’s speech made many realise the strong relations the two nations have. “Both the young and old were awakened to the enormity of the role played by the Swazi monarchy in the liberty of black South Africa. President Zuma blessed King Sobhuza for his willingness to harbour South Africans and Queen Mother Lomawa Ndwandwe for her wise contributions toward the mobilisation and negotiations of organisations of liberalisation such as the ANC and PAC,” she said.

She said apartheid did not only dishevel South Africa, but the Southern African region, Africa, and the world at large.

She commended South Africa for recognising the role played by friends in the emancipation of a nation in justice and truth. She commended guests who travelled all the way from South African, especially within the ANC, for being part of the event.

She recounted that the event, which she described as a pilgrimage, was launched by His Majesty King Mswati III (represented) and President Jacob Zuma in 2007 while he was deputy president. “We believe it will help many South Africans uncover their identity and the greatness that resides within them. The greatness of their test indicates the greatness of their strength and, therefore, the greatness of their value. William McDowell says the Lord uses persecution to advance his causes as an indication that God will use a particular generation. We have seen the rise of black talent and experts in the United States, we are also seeing it in South Africa,” she noted. She thanked the Masilela family for coming up with this concept which they kick-started and broke the culture of oral tradition and recorded the country’s history in writing.

“I take this moment to congratulate them on their 10th anniversary since the book launch. In a post-information and digital age, such literary devices are key to enhancing opportunities for the youth to learn and share knowledge. Indeed, learning about the past can help us plan for the future,” she added. She said No. 43 Trelawney Park house may be one among a few to have accommodated South African refugees but it is set apart by its exclusive history. “This day, we honour the life of the daughter of the Ndebele chief who married a Swazi. That South Africans found in uMagogo's house a ‘home away from home’ is only natural, a house that, according to the Masilelas, "sheltered, conscientised, and developed members of the ANC".

History

It is thus the basis for their motivation for a revival of this history both locally and in South Africa for mutual benefit. In an expression of the spirit of solidarity, size does not matter; what matters is the spirit. Recognition neither has size nor weight. One cannot and should not downplay the efforts of the Masilela family in rekindling true solidarity between Swaziland and South Africa. From the book to the foundation to the dissemination of information to the historical site, we pray for God's blessing upon them” she said.

…Says your attitude will determine your altitude

Princess Sikhanyiso warned against the use of violence, advising that people must learn to submit their grievances with respect and humility.

She said as means of coming up with a solution to address challenges, people must always put forward respect and humanity. “He is no fool who said, ‘your attitude will determine your altitude’. Through an emphasis on education and vocational training, the Swazi nation has deposited and entrusted us with the ability to grow our economy and develop our nations. As a means of countering poverty and dependence, this day I would like to encourage every youth to commence a trading career in the stock market.

Our brothers and sisters across the world continue to struggle physically and spiritually, we should remain apt to showing grace. Personally, I reckon we played our part in the liberty of South Africa and hope that with regards our land and resources, South Africa will one day do the same. True to life, responsibility should always be shared. I thank you for the opportunity of sharing this day with you. It goes without saying that this is a great cause and under the guidance of His Majesty, the Swazi nation will always offer a hand to the advancement of humanity,” she said.

Present during the glamorous dinner were representatives from the Masilela family locally and from South Africa, representatives of the ANC government, senior officials from the local government and representatives of non-governmental organisations and members of the diplomatic corps.

The gathering was entertained by local and South African artists, including Unathi.