49 % of population face livelihood deficit 26/06/2017 15:11:00 Stories by Nozipho Sibiya OVER 550 744 people (49 per cent of Swaziland’s estimated population in 2016) are projected to have livelihood deficits during the 2016/17 consumption year.

This transpired during a climate change workshop at the Happy Valley Hotel last Friday.

According to the Swaziland Meteorology Service’s Third National Communication (TNC) to the United Nations Framework on Climate Change, 275 274 people (24 per cent) of Swaziland’s estimated population in 201) are projected to have experienced food deficits in the same period.

“Such households tend to employ negative coping strategies, which have both socio and economic impacts on the population and communities at large.”

These included reducing the number of meals as 68 per cent of households indicated that they decreased the number of daily meals; migration to urban areas; distress sales of livelihood assets; increased reliance on social protection and safety nets and increased instances of substance abuse, prostitution and petty crime.

The country has consistently failed to produce enough food to cover domestic requirements, contributing to the food insecurity of an estimated 20 per cent to 25 per cent of the population according to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

According to the TNC report, the connection between climate change, mitigation and food security has become a priority issue in Swaziland. “The country’s poorer communities are most at risk of global climate variations and global commodity price fluctuations,” the TNC report reads in part.

The report states that areas that planted maize were reduced by 80 per cent while current production levels are expected to decrease by 64 per cent compared to levels in the 2014/15 season.

Maize production, the staple crop, is reliant on stable, favourable rainfall and temperature levels in Swaziland.

“Irregular rainfall patterns place small scale and subsistence farmers at enormous risk of crop failures, and hence increase their vulnerability to the impacts of climate change.”

The decline in agricultural production potential, combined with the recent food commodity price hikes are likely to affect the majority of Swazi households in the 2016/17 season.

SNTC, govt to protect ecosystems



THE Swaziland National Trust Commission (SNTC) and Ministry of Tourism and Environmental Affairs have set a target of protecting 10 per cent of the country’s ecosystems.

This provides political motivation for ensuring the protection of the country’s biodiversity and ecosystems.

“Swaziland is working internally, and in conjunction with the private sector and international agencies to undertake adaptation actions and projects.”

The Lower Usuthu Sustainable Land Management Project is a notable example, which is jointly financed by the Global Environment Facility, the International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD) and the government of Swaziland.

Many of the important impacts of climate change on biodiversity will be indirect, at community and ecosystem levels, exacerbating existing stressors. “For example, for wetlands, the major threats of climate change are not the direct impacts on vulnerable species but rather due to changing fire regimes, overgrazing, farming and overutilisation, as well as the consequences of climate change for a number of invasive species,” reads the report.

Various fauna and flora in Swaziland are also at risk of climate change impacts. Selected species, particularly birds and trees will be driven to local extinction.

“Species most vulnerable to extinction are those with small populations, slow rates of dispersal, restrictive elevation, climatic requirements and/ or those whose habitat is limited or fragmented.”

Swaziland is taking on several measures to ensure adaptation in biodiversity and ecosystems. The country is a party to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora and as part of the review of the National Development Strategy, the Swaziland.

Livestock, crop production decline



LIVESTOCK and crop production under rain-fed conditions have declined by over 30 per cent on average over the last few farming seasons

This is according to the Swaziland Meteorology Service Third National Communication (TNC) to the United Nations Framework on Climate Change report.

Climate change impacts on the agriculture sector are already being observed in the country.

“Swaziland’s agricultural sector is a vital part of the economy, with more than 70 per cent of the population relying on this sector for income. Over 75 per cent of smallholder farmers in Swaziland rely on rain-fed agriculture for their livelihoods making them more vulnerable to climate change.”

The exposure to droughts has resulted in the loss of both crop and livestock productivity in Swaziland, highlights the relationship between climate change and food insecurity part. “Such trends are likely to persist in the future,” states the report.

This has been evident especially in the turn of the century since 2011/2012 to date.“This is mainly because of increase in temperatures and below normal rainfall which has seen the country experiencing recurrent droughts prolonged dry spells over the last five years.”

Climate change has seen the area under-cultivation for various crops especially maize consistently-decreasing.

“The country experienced the worst drought in 2015/16 season and area under cultivation reduced significantly further, by 64 per cent, compared to the previous years.”

Therefore, Swaziland has made efforts to understand and respond to climate change impacts in the agricultural sector.

Three broad strategies have been adopted to address climate change impacts in this sector: regional and international efforts; policy development and farm level adaptation strategies and programmes.

Vulnerabilities and adaptations in biodiversity and ecosystems Swazi communities depend directly on the products from local ecosystems for the majority of their basic needs such as food, energy, water, medicinal and livelihood requirements.

Research predicts that these ecosystems will be highly vulnerable to biome change in the future.