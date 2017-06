Orderly insults doctor, ordered to pay E20 000 27/06/2017 03:00:00 By Sandile Nkambule An orderly working in the laundry department at the Mbabane Government hospital, faces arrest for defying a court order to pay E20 000 as compensation for insulting a doctor at the hospital.

Gugu Dlamini was ordered by High Court Judge Doris Tshabalala to formally apologise to Khetsiwe Dlamini for hurling expletives at her while they were on duty at the government hospital.