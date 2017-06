More teen girls involved in drugs than boys 27/06/2017 03:00:00 By Gugu Simelane A shocking survey has revealed that there are more teenage girls involved in drugs than boys.

This is contained by a baseline study of the Swaziland Association for Crime Prevention and Rehabilitation of Offenders (SACRO) Harm Reduc-tion Programme in Swaziland which was conducted by Dr Qandelihle Simelane.