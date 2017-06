Soldier to plead guilty to killing boy (14), granted E5 000 bail 27/06/2017 03:00:00 By Sifiso Nhlabatsi The member of the Umbutfo Swaziland Defence Force who was arrested after allegedly running over a 14-year-old boy with an army truck at Zakhele sports ground informed the court that he intends to plead guilty to the charge of culpable homicide.

Nkosinathi Masilela (34) of Madlangempisi made his first court appearance yesterday before Manzini Magistrate Xolile Nxumalo.