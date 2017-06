SD wins ILO governing body seat by 227 out of 253 votes 27/06/2017 03:00:00 By Gugu Simelane Swaziland excelled in its nomination to be part of the International Labour Conference (ILC).

Swaziland won the elections to be part of the governing body by 227 votes out of 253.

This was revealed by the Minister of Labour and Social Security Winnie Magagula during a press conference where she was delivering a report on the outcomes of the 106th ILC that was held about a week ago in Geneva, Switzerland. click here for full edition