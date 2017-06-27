Hitmen block kombis, grab E150 from each

IMPI: A group of police officers pictured at the bus rank yesterday after the skirmish which saw hitmen taking money at gun point from conductors.

Chaos reigned next to the Mavuso Trade Centre when three hitmen pounced on conductors and demanded money at gunpoint from kombis servicing the Manzini-Mobeni route.

Some conductors were assaulted and injured during the unprecedented occurrence that saw every kombi going servicing the Mobeni route being stopped near Mavuso Trade Centre by the hitmen who were brandishing all sorts of weaponry and a gun.

Information gathered is that trouble began when a quantum servicing Manzini-Mahhala route decided to use the Mobeni route.

The quantum was blocked by the Mobeni-Manzini kombis and this resulted in an altercation between both sets of employees of the public vehicles.

Employees of the blocked vehicle reported the matter to their boss arguing that it was now difficult for them to work.

The quantum owner who is well known among his peers to be a ‘hot head’ is said to have hired the hitmen who came in a black VW Golf vehicle and staged a ‘roadblock’ at Mavuso Trade Centre.

The hitmen are said to have pulled out a gun and demanded money from the kombi conductors saying they had prevented a kombi from operating and cost its owner money.

An altercation ensued between the drivers, conductors and the hit men resulting in some sustaining injuries in the process. Police were called to the scene and saved the day.

However, no conductor was willing to come forward and open a case of assault as they received threats that should someone report the matter, he will be identified as having a hand in blocking the notorious operator’s kombi and be dealt with accordingly.

Swaziland Local Transport Association (SLTA) Deputy Secretary General Sabelo Dlamini confirmed the incident.

He said the problem was caused by a Quantum that decided to ferry passengers using the Mobeni route instead of its designated Mahhala route.

He said the conductors and drivers who use the Mobeni route did not take kindly as they blocked the Quantum and prevented it from ferrying any passengers.

The blocked kombi driver and conductor are said to have called their employer and told him of what had happened.

The kombi owner who is known to be trigger happy as he always pulls out his gun whenever there are disputes concerning his kombis is said to have hired hitmen who pounced on the conductors and hijacked kombis that were going to Mobeni.

Dlamini said the conductors reported that one of the hitmen pulled out a gun and demanded E150 from every kombi that was passing claiming it was money that was lost while the kombi was blocked.

Dlamini said the challenge they are faced with now is that none of the kombi conductors wants to come forward with information to the police so that a case of assault can be opened.

He said this is because the hitmen made it clear that they will be paying the drivers and conductors involved in the dispute a visit in their rented apartments and deal with them one by one.

Police summon operator alleged to have hired hit men

Police summoned the much ‘feared’ transport owner who is alleged to have hired hitmen to assault and demand money from conductors at gun point.

However, by yesterday afternoon police officers were still waiting for the transport owner to show up at the police post.

Deputy Police Information and Communications Officer Assistant Superintendent Phindile Vilakati confirmed that police were aware of the matter whereby it is alleged that a transport owner attacked some kombi conductors and drivers.

Vilakati said as police, they are having a challenge in dealing with the matter because the complainants are afraid to come out.

She stated that police are just working on hearsay and allegations. Vilakati said police are not taking the matter lightly as they have already called the transport operator and told him to appear at the Manzini Police station where they will have a word with him in relation to the matter.

When contacted later in the day, before close of business at around 5pm, Vilakati stated that the transport operator had not reported to the police station yet.

The Swaziland Local Transport Association (SLTA) fears loss of life as this is not first incident.

As if chairperson of SLTA Mandla Dlamini knew what would happen yesterday, he, during Saturday’s meeting, warned transport operators of worst times to come.

He said unless issues of permits were addressed sooner, the fight for customers will continue as the issue of over-trading escalates.

Dlamini said soon blood will be spilled at the taxi ranks because unlike the older generation, the younger generation is quick to resort to violence whenever there are disputes involving their vehicles.

Dlamini said just recently, they were called to Mahhala after another transport operator pulled out a gun during a fight over routes.