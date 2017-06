Govt working on ways to combat bird flu 28/06/2017 03:00:00 By Lungelo Nkambule THE ministry of agriculture is currently exploring ways in which to combat the bird flu outbreak in neighbouring South Africa in case it spreads to the country.

This follows South Africa's decision to abolish the selling of the live poultry after the pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed in a broiler breeder site in Mpumalanga.