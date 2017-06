Marikana victims given decent houses 28/06/2017 03:00:00 By Mbono Mdluli BETTY Gadlela, the widow of Sitelega Gadlela, is set to get her own house because of the unfortunate incident where her husband was shot and killed.

The association of mineworkers and workers' union (AMCU) is now in the process of constructing houses for Marikana victims. AMCU is the union representing the workers who were shot by South African police back in August 2012 at Marikana, in the North West province.