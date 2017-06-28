Find Oliveira, get E1m

ONE MILLION REWARD: National Commissioner of Police Isaac Magagula announcing the increase of the reward to E1m to anyone with information of finding the kidnapped businessman Almor Oliveira. The reward before was E150 000 but the police together with Oli

IN trying all sorts of means to find kidnapped businessman Almor Oliveira, the Royal Swaziland Police have topped up the incentive money to E1 million for anyone with information that could lead to the location and rescue of the businessman and subsequent arrest of his kidnappers.

The police in collaboration with the Oliveira family, added E850 000 to the original E150 000 reward.

Oliveira was kidnapped on April 16, 2017, whilst at one of his business premises at the Matsapha Industrial Site. The kidnapping of the businessman occurred on the Easter Sunday morning.

The increment of the cash-reward was announced by the National Commissioner of Police Isaac Magagula during a press conference held at the police headquarters yesterday.

Magagula said the initial cash offer of E150 000 has not helped much in making the public come forth with information. He, however, said in their experience, there is no criminal case that can unfold without anyone having a snippet of information either through witnessing the incident or having their own suspicions on account of various factors. To enhance the public to come forth with information that can lead to the arrest of the kidnappers, the RSP in collaboration with family has raised the reward to a million Emalangeni.

“It is against this backdrop that we are today announcing a top-up of the cash reward to E1 million for information that could help the police locate and recover the victim in whatever condition he may be in,” he said.

According to the NATCOM, the new topped-up cash reward is being offered and availed courtesy of the police in collaboration with the family of the kidnapped businessman.

Magagula further mentioned that the new offer is in no way related or connected to the one that appeared previously. The alleged E1m reward was allegedly pledged by a group of businessmen.

“Therefore the offer by a group of businessmen has been found to be a hoax and completely non-existent as no one ultimately owned up to it.” said Magagula. He said he was hopeful that the new offer will stimulate and motivate the public to be their ears as they still need assistance with verifiable information to add momentum to the efforts of locating the missing businessman and arresting the accomplices of the suspects in custody. Anyone who may have information should contact Assistant National Commissioner Sam Mthembu at 7606 2316, Assistant Commissioner Bizzah Dlamini at 7611 1943 and Desk Officer at Matsapha Police Station at 7608 9712. He said the public can also contact the police information and communications officer at 7606 2312 or through the 999 police emergency line. Any information received will be treated with confidentiality and the anonymity of the provider respected and safeguarded.

Currently there are two suspects who are in custody for the alleged kidnapping of the businessman. They have been denied bail pending further investigations.

Cops believe more suspects involved

Police believe there are more suspects involved in the kidnapping of Matsapha based businessman Almor Oliveira.

NATCOM Isaac Magagula said the suspects in custody were not working individually but were a collective group of other suspects involved in the kidnapping of the popular businessman.

“By the look of things and information circulating around, the suspect in custody are working with a group of other kidnappers outside the country,” he said.

He, therefore, assured the public that investigations into the matter are continuing in earnest and they will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the businessman is finally located.

“All suspects involved in the kidnapping will be made to face the wrath of the law once located,” he said. Magagula further mentioned that the suspect’s mobile phones have not been hacked yet.

“Since the matter is now in court I will prefer not to talk much about the opening of the gadgets,” he said. Magagula said since we are living in a modern world some gadgets need to be opened by the manufacturer or be hacked by Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).