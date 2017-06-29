Bus rank man collapses, dies at RTB offices 29/06/2017 03:00:00 By Sifiso Nhlabatsi POPULAR Manzini ‘bus rank man’ Smiso ‘Khothoksele’ Jele collapsed and died while at work.

The unfortunate incident happened while the deceased was at the Road Transportation Board (RTB) offices where he was doing some form filing for public service vehicles permits last week. According to reliable sources, Jele who is popularly known as 'Khothoksele' amongst his colleagues in the transport industry, is said to have received a phone call from one of his relatives informing him about the passing away of his brother, Simo who was based in South Africa.