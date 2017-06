Sheriff fondles 8-year-old’s breasts, family lays charges 29/06/2017 03:00:00 By Sifiso Nhlabatsi A livid family has opened a case against one of the sheriffs in the bustling city of Manzini for allegedly fondling an eight-year-old child’s breasts.

The sheriff, who will not be named as the matter is still under police investigation, is said to have approached a family which owed rent at one of the apartments in Coates Valley. click here for full edition