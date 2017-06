MPs praise govt for ILO achievement 29/06/2017 03:00:00 By Mbono Mdluli MEMBERS of Parliament (MPs) have expressed sincere gratitude to His Majesty’s government for achieving the position of ILO first vice president.

ILO stands for International Labour Organisation.

This is a United Nations agency dealing with labour problems, particularly international labour standards, social protection and work opportunities for all.

Swaziland has been elected as first vice president for the organisation.