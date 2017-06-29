‘Criminal’ faces arrest as conductors press charges 29/06/2017 03:00:00 By Sifiso Nhlabatsi POPULAR kombi owner Sibusiso ‘Criminal’ Dlamini faces arrest following Monday’s taxi war which erupted at the Manzini Bus Rank and spilled over to the by-pass road near Manzini Trade Centre.

This comes after reports that police finally have something to work on after three kombi conductors came forward to lay charges against the businessman. The conductors opened cases with the police following the incident which saw kombis being hijacked by hitmen who demanded money from conductors at gun point near Mavuso Trade Centre. click here for full edition