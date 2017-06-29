 
Archives
  advertisement  
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home | NEWS | ‘Criminal’ faces arrest as conductors press charges
 
 

‘Criminal’ faces arrest as conductors press charges

29/06/2017 03:00:00 By Sifiso Nhlabatsi

POPULAR kombi owner Sibusiso ‘Criminal’ Dlamini faces arrest following Monday’s taxi war which erupted at the Manzini Bus Rank and spilled over to the by-pass road near Manzini Trade Centre.
This comes after reports that police finally have something to work on  after three kombi conductors came forward to lay charges against the businessman. The conductors opened cases with the police following the incident which saw kombis being hijacked by hitmen who demanded money from conductors at gun point near Mavuso Trade Centre.

click here for full edition

Comments (0 posted):

Post your comment comment

Please enter the code you see in the image:
 
RELATED STORIES
 
   
     
 
advertisements
  
 
Advertise with us!
  
 
Advertise with us!
  
     
 
MOST POPULAR
 
   
     
 
MOST E-MAILED
 
   
     
 
NEWS
FEATURES & OPINION
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
SADC pays tribute to late Sir Etumile Masire
Full story
Bus rank man collapses, dies at RTB offices
Full story
Sheriff fondles 8-year-old’s breasts, family lays charges
Full story
MPs praise govt for ILO achievement
Full story
‘Criminal’ faces arrest as conductors press charges
Full story
We have come full circle in the HIV Response
Full story
THE STORY OF TRIUMPH IN THE VALLEY OF DEATH!
Full story
Shongwe, High Praise, Banele for JC21 show
Full story
BENJAMIN DUBE TO HOST ‘ONE NIGHT WITH A KING’ IN SD
Full story
SANDS SCORES DURBAN JULY GIG AGAIN
Full story
Mamelodi Sundowns local committee re-launch Saturday
Full story
Swallows, Platinum Stars clash at night
Full story
Wanderers lose in E200 000 SPTC Charity Cup battle
Full story
We are ready for Sfaxien - Swallows players
Full story
EURO- AFRICA COLLEGE BOOST FOR 'BIRDS'
Full story
Millers told to give back maize chaff to farmers
Full story
SBS posts close to E75m in net profits
Full story
Land degradation hinders food security realisation
Full story
 
All material © Swazi Observer. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.
This site is proudly designed & hosted by Real Image Internet.