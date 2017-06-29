Schools run out of food

SWAPA President Welcome Mhlanga.

THERE is a serious crisis in schools as a result of food shortage.

With the situation on the ground worsening by the day, principals are now appealing to members of the public to come to their rescue.

Schools have run out of food, commonly known as zondle following government’s failure to provide them with the necessary food packages to enable them to cook for the pupils.

The hardest hit are primary schools because they completely rely on government for financial assistance ever since the introduction of the Free Primary Education (FPE) programme.

The Swaziland Principals Association (SWAPA) has come out to ask assistance after their meeting with the ministry of education and training on Tuesday failed to yield any positive results.

SWAPA President Welcome Mhlanga when contacted yesterday said they had met government to address the issue of food shortages experienced by schools but that meeting did not yield any positive results because government is facing money problems at the moment.

plight

Mhlanga said as citizens of the country, they understood the plight of government hence they didn’t want to point any fingers but instead have resorted to raising an alarm and asking the nation, companies and organisations to come to the rescue and save the situation.

He said it was no use folding arms now and waiting on government because the pupils’ futures were in jeopardy. He said they would welcome any kind of assistance from the public, be it food or money but preferably the former.

“The situation on the ground is worsening with each passing day. There are pupils that kept coming to school because of the food but now that there is no food some are choosing to stay away,” he said.

classes

He explained that principals were now getting excuses everyday from pupils about missing classes and they knew for sure that it was the lack of food.

“We have cases of pupils leaving school early because they are hungry. They had gotten used to the food and eating these meals throughout the day,” he said.

Mhlanga said the situation was dire and it was time for all to help.

“We are now pleading with companies and organisations to help us save the situation,” he said. He said the pupils were the future of the country hence everyone must take responsibility of the situation,” he said.

...Parents offer top-up fees

SOME parents have resolved to assist in the current food crisis in schools by paying top-up fees.

However, they are discouraged from doing so by principals who cite the much-publicised government ban on top up fees. This comes amidst reports that the top-up fees have been brought back, which however, has not been communicated to schools.

Principals are finding themselves between a rock and a hard place as parents have volunteered to help out with the current situation of food shortages in schools.

Following government’s failure to provide schools with food, parents have come out to help schools by giving them food packages as well as money to continue the zondle programme until government is able to furnish them with the needed ingredients.

“We are struggling with deciding on what to do right now, because we are skeptical of taking the offerings from the parents lest we are accused of accepting top ups,” Swaziland Principals Association (SWAPA) President Welcome Mhlanga said yesterday.

Mhlanga said because government was failing to provide them with the food, they must give them a directive on what should be done moving forward.

“Government must tell us what to do; we don’t want to find ourselves in trouble for taking the parents offerings,” he said.

Minister of Education and Training Phineas Magagula when contacted said they had met the principals on Tuesday and would meet them again next week. He confirmed that nothing tangible came out of the meeting in terms of solution to the food crisis in schools.