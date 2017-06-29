Water demand to increase

WATER demand is projected to increase significantly over the next 35 years.

Water deficits are projected to get increasingly larger in the future.

According to the Swaziland’s Third National Communication to the United Nations Framework Convention, demand increases are projected up to 28 per cent by 2050 overall, leading to increasing deficits, which will be worsened by climate change.

“It is also worth noting that the estimated deficits are average annual totals, but given seasonal variations, deficits may become more pronounced at certain times of the year.”

The water scarcity problem is further compounded by high temperatures especially during summer months.

“Recently experienced drought years include 1991/92, 1994/95, 2001/ 02 and 2007, all which have impacted the water sector. The observed climate variability in Swaziland, as part of the southern Africa region, over the recent past includes up to a 50 per cent decline in rainfall during the months of September and October.

Anomalies

An increased interannual variability of rainfall in the post-1970 period, with higher rainfall anomalies and more intense and widespread droughts. Based on past and current exposure to extreme climatic events, negative impacts on Swaziland’s water resources have been observed with high levels of both water stress and scarcity,” reads the TNC published by Swaziland Meteorology.

Impacts

Results based on previous vulnerability assessments for Swaziland’s major river basins (Komati, Mbuluzi and Usuthu) revealed wide-ranging impacts of climate change on water resources availability, accessibility and demand.

“The consecutive years of drought have continued to put stress on Swazi-land’s water sector resulting in a series of impacts and vulnerabilities.”

In 2007 and 2015/2016, Swaziland experienced one of its worst and longest droughts leading the government to declare a nationaldisaster.

Assessments conducted in the country revealed that the nation struggled to cope withone of the longest dry period in the country’s history.

“About 410 000 people required varying levels of humanitarian assistance including food, agricultural inputs, water and sanitation, health and nutrition services, as well as early livelihood recovery.”

The country’s rivers and dams were at record low levels resulting in water rationing country wide.

Some key challenges that continue to be experienced within the water sector and their association to climatic factors were identified.

SWSC continues to facilitate water treatment projects

IN collaboration with government, the Swaziland Water Services Corporation (SWSC) and other partners continue to facilitate major water treatment projects in the country.

SWSC is mandated to supply clean treated water in the country.

“Projects to improve water supply include pipeline upgrading in Nhlangano, refurbishment of theNgwane Park sewer treatment plant and upgrading of water supply at Ezulwini, among others,” reads the TNC report to the United Nation.

The report stated that rural areas were also targeted for improved water supply, and on-going projects include treatment plants at Lomahasha, Somntongo, Matsanjeni and Sipho-faneni.

Assist

To assist in maintaining water sustainability in the country, SWSC aimed at increasing the water storage reservoirs.

“Despite continuous improvements by the relevant entity, there still remain concerns regarding constraints of sustainable water supply.

Some of the challenges in storage capacity also relate to aging infrastructure.”

Combined with the effects of the current drought, such constraints and shortages can have majorimpacts on current and growing urbanised communities, as well as the large portion of the population that practices subsistence farming.

Improved

About 72 per cent of Swaziland’s population had access to improved drinking water sources and only 53 per cent had access to improved sanitation facilities.

In this regard, the ministry of natural resources and energy, through the department of water affairs’ rural water supply branch, initiated a process of mapping all rural water points and sanitation infrastructure in Swaziland in 2013.

The main objective was to establish an up-to-date database to record the location and functionality of thewater points of established rural water supply schemes.

Additional data regarding the homesteads served by infrastructure as well as the type of sanitation systems used were also collected.

The information is required for effective monitoring of the country’s progress towards the national and international goal of reducing the proportion of people without access to safe drinking water andbasic sanitation.

NDS calls for new water legislation

THE National Development Strategy (NDS) advocates for the development of a new water legislation, policy and regulatory mechanism to facilitate delivery and management of water resources in the country.

During a workshop on climate change at Ezulwini, it transpired that the NDS also encouraged the expansion of smallholder irrigation within anational irrigation development plan by further planning and construction of small to medium sized dams to promote irrigation-based agriculture and a shift from subsistence farming to commercial agricultural production on SNL.

“To date, Swaziland is actively addressing policy deficits, improving the legislative framework and introducing new or modified institutional arrangements for the water sector.”

Seeks

The TNC report stated that the Water Act (Act No. 7 of 2003) declared all water found naturally in the country as a national resource and seeks to streamline the water allocation process and to improve catchmentmanagement through enhanced stakeholder participation and decentralisation of the management.

“Based on the concept of Integrated Water Resources Management(IWRM), Swazi-land’s Water policies provide a clear demarcation of the responsibilities of the various stakeholders and institutions involved in the integrated development and management of water resources in thecountry.”

Swaziland has also been implementing pivotal, on ground adaptation efforts targeting the water sector. A major initiative has been the Transboundary water and adaptation project funded by the Global Environ-ment Facility (GEF).

Priorities

“The project focused on one of the national priorities presented in Swaziland’s First National Communication to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), namely ‘adapting national and trans-boundary water resource management to manage the expected impacts of climate change.”

A vital element of the project is that it links with ongoing country interventions including the Komati Downstream Development Project (KDDP) and the Lower Usuthu Small-holder Irrigation Project-GEF (LUSIP-GEF).

The Transboundary water and adaptation project has been promoting rainwater harvesting technologies and techniques aimed at improving rainwater infiltration rates through demonstration sites.