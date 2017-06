Full bench questions Mzuthini for dismissing officer 30/06/2017 03:00:00 By Sandile Nkambule The High Court full bench yesterday questioned the dismissal of His Majesty’s Correctional Services (HMCS) officer from work by the Commissioner General Mzuthini Ntshangase.

The full bench comprising Principal Judge Qinisile Mabuza, and Justices Nkululeko Hlophe and Mumcy Dlamini, questioned attorney Thulani Dlamini from the attorney general's office if the offence the officer committed amounted to a dismissal.