Bad publicity good for country - MPs 30/06/2017 03:00:00 By Mbono Mdluli MEMBERS of Parliament (MPs) feel the people who go to international symposiums like ILO to tell the painful truth about the country are doing so in the best interests of the country.

The legislators said this on Wednesday when they praised government for working hard to attain the status of being first vice chairperson of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).