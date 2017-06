‘Charge E50 000 for Swazi citizenship’ 30/06/2017 03:00:00 By Mbono Mdluli FOREIGN nationals who want to become Swazi citizens might have to part with E50 000.

Currently, it's E500 to apply for citizenship. However, after being issued with the citizenship certificate, one pays E1 000 if above 21 and E5 000 for those below that age.