Government to retrench workers

PILOT: Minister of Finance Martin Dlamini.

Government revenue staff members’ jobs are in limbo as the Swaziland Revenue Authority (SRA) is about to take over all government revenue collection departments and sections.

To be employed, the to-be retrenched staff will have to apply for jobs at SRA if they qualify to work there.

Those who do not qualify to work for SRA will have to apply for jobs with other government ministries or departments. They will then be employed if there are vacancies available at the time they apply. This comes with the Swaziland Revenue Authority (Amendment) Bill No.15 of 2016.

The Bill is yet to be enacted by Parliament to become legislation to work in the country. The object of the Bill is to amend the Swaziland Revenue Authority Act of 2008.

On Wednesday, Lobamba Lomdzala MP Marwick Khumalo tabled a report on the workshop attended by the members of the ministry of finance portfolio committee.

Khumalo chairs the committee.

The amendment will provide for the distinction between the laws administered by SRA from those under which revenue is collected. It will also provide for the strengthening of revenue collection by transferring other government departments and sections responsible for revenue collection to the SRA.

The Bill was tabled before the House on September 29, 2016 and subsequently read for the first and second time on October 17. The Bill was thereafter referred to the ministry of finance portfolio committee, as per the dictates of the House of Assembly Standing Order 93 (2)

The ministry then facilitated the workshop to acquaint MPs, who are members of the ministry of finance portfolio committee, on the contents of the Bill.

The workshop was held at Sibane Hotel in Ezulwini on May 4, 2017. An advertisement inviting stakeholders who were interested in making submissions on the Bill was published in the print media on May 18 and 20.

Minister for Finance Martin Dlamini said SRA experienced impediments when administering revenue collection in other ministries, other than the ministry of finance.

“Administering revenue laws entails implementation of the laws in their entirety, including operation. Some of the revenue laws, which SRA is expected to administer, fall under the jurisdiction of other ministers and, therefore, SRA cannot administer such laws but can only collect the revenue and allow the minister responsible to administer the Act,” Dlamini said.

The other justification for the amendment was necessitated by the requirement to transfer the collection of revenue from the treasury department or other units or sections responsible for revenue collection to SRA.

As part of government’s strategy of enhancing efficiency in revenue collection, the ministry of finance, Dlamini said, was spearheading the process of transferring treasury to SRA.

The same approach used to the staff of Customs and Income Tax would also apply even this time.

The committee recommended that the Bill should be referred back to the finance minister for re-drafting within the shortest possible time, to include existing laws of the country as opposed to basing on laws that once existed.

The objects of the Bill, according to the committee, should include or mention that it sought to exempt SRA from paying transfer duties since that was a totally different issue from the broadening of revenue collection, which the Bill sought to achieve.

Technically, according to the committee, the Bill was defective and it would be unprecedented for Parliament to approve.

Nonetheless, the committee was of the view that the Bill was long overdue.