Community evicts ‘amaBenjamin’ 01/07/2017 03:00:00 By Sicelo Maziya The notorious ‘amaBenjamin’ gang that have been terrorising Mvutshini and surrounding communities have been ordered out.

Two of the members were ejected from a rented room in the area. Reliable sources said the gang members were forced out by the community following an arrest by the police of one of them last week.

The community leadership is alleged to have sent a stern warning to the owner of the property to evict his tenants or face consequences.

The gangs have tormented the people of Mvutshini with house breaking and robbing people returning from work while also accused of raping women. click here for full edition