 
Archives
  advertisement  
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home | NEWS | Top football administrator in child dumping rap
 
 

Top football administrator in child dumping rap

01/07/2017 03:05:00 By Ackel Zwane

A top football administrator is embroiled in a bitter wrangle with his estranged wife he allegedly kicked out of the matrimonial home together with his nine-month-old baby to live with an ‘adopted’ girl in their home who is alleged to be pregnant with his baby.
Neighbours say the wife is now running around with the child while trying to get the two families, hers and that of her husband, to talk over the matter and convince the popular football personality to own up and be a man by taking care of his baby, at least while he is sorting out his differences with his wife.  On the other hand, the administrator, who is rather fond of foul language, says this is a scheme to tarnish his name and that his wife knows the truth.

click here for full edition

Comments (0 posted):

Post your comment comment

Please enter the code you see in the image:
 
RELATED STORIES
 
   
     
 
advertisements
  
 
Advertise with us!
  
 
Advertise with us!
  
     
 
MOST POPULAR
 
   
     
 
MOST E-MAILED
 
   
     
 
NEWS
FEATURES & OPINION
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
Top football administrator in child dumping rap
Full story
TUCOSWA REPORTS MANZINI COUNCIL FOR MONEY LAUNDERING
Full story
MSF Swaziland declares first XDR –TB treatment breakthrough
Full story
Community evicts ‘amaBenjamin’
Full story
King applauds Correctional 5-year strategic plan
Full story
The Role of Public Private Partnership in Economic Development
Full story
THE THREE TYPES OF MARRIED MEN WHO BUY GROCERIES FOR THEIR HOUSES
Full story
Shameful poverty reduction fund ‘looters’ ashamed of being shamed
Full story
Enter kwaito’s upcoming great - Nisolution
Full story
HIPNOTIK CHANGES VENUE
Full story
BIG, BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL LALA
Full story
Paint Somhlolo red and white, supporters urged
Full story
Sihlangu to face Zimbabwe in COSAFA quarterfinals
Full story
Ngwane High crowned SSSA/COPA Coca-Cola champs
Full story
Palma,’ Msholozi’ doubtful for Sfaxien clash
Full story
‘Sikhali’ a very dangerous man - CS Sfaxien coach
Full story
 
All material © Swazi Observer. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.
This site is proudly designed & hosted by Real Image Internet.