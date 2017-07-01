Top football administrator in child dumping rap 01/07/2017 03:05:00 By Ackel Zwane A top football administrator is embroiled in a bitter wrangle with his estranged wife he allegedly kicked out of the matrimonial home together with his nine-month-old baby to live with an ‘adopted’ girl in their home who is alleged to be pregnant with his baby.

Neighbours say the wife is now running around with the child while trying to get the two families, hers and that of her husband, to talk over the matter and convince the popular football personality to own up and be a man by taking care of his baby, at least while he is sorting out his differences with his wife. On the other hand, the administrator, who is rather fond of foul language, says this is a scheme to tarnish his name and that his wife knows the truth.