King applauds Correctional 5-year strategic plan 01/07/2017 03:00:00 By Bodwa Mbingo The King has applauded the Correctional Services for crafting a five year strategic plan as a significant step towards self-sustainability within the department.

The King also commended the department’s efforts in modernising corrections through technology. He was also encouraged by the work to enhance security in all Correctional Centres, which he observed is now complete and the country is about to realise its benefits. click here for full edition