KING ELEVATES BONGANI KHUMALO, 3 OTHERS 01/07/2017 03:00:00 By Bodwa Mbingo His Majesty King Mswati III has promoted His Majesty’s Correctional Services (HMCS) Public Relations Officer (PRO) Bongani Khumalo to the position of Deputy Commissioner General.

This was during a colourful Ccorrectional services day event held at His Majesty's Correctional Staff College in Matsapha yesterday. Khumalo, who previously held the position of Assistant Commissioner – heading the legal department, joins four other Deputy Commissioners: Elkan Dlamini, Thoko Nxumalo, Luke Malindzisa and Raymond Nkambule. He joined the Correctional Services in September 2005 and worked in Nhlangano before he was transferred to the department's headquarters to lead the legal department before he was also entrusted with the position of Correctional Services spokesperson.