‘SOBANTU’S ‘MIDDLEMAN’ ENSLAVED ME FOR ARMY JOB’

CHIEF: Army Commander Sobantu Dlamini.

He has all along subscribed to the notion that ‘hope does not kill’, but all that vanished into thin air after this year’s intake of aspiring soldiers in the country was concluded by the Umbutfo Swaziland Defence Force (USDF) before his eyes.

A 27-year-old man of Phonjwane in the Lubombo region has revealed how he has lived to regret allegedly working for a full two years for a top army official without pay after being promised a job in the army. Thokozani Dlamini claims that he was enslaved by Richard Dlamini, also known as Phahlane, who made to work for him for over two years with the reward being a job that would prove lucrative to him in the army. He told the Observer on Saturday that he expected to be part of the army recruits that are undergoing extensive training at the Mbuluzi Army Barracks as his ‘master’ he had worked for since 2015 promised to introduce him to army commander Sobantu Dlamini and in the process get him a job in the army.

Allowance

Dlamini claims that he endured two years of hard labour at the hands of this top army official for an occasional E20 allowance to buy soap or loaf of bread, cutting and pulling heavy logs from forests some of which were transported in an army truck to the army commander’s residence as he was promised a job in the army.

He disclosed that some of the wood that he cut for Dlamini was used for fencing at his homestead and also for the construction of a traditional kraal for his cattle.

To substantiate the promise for a job by his ‘master’, the man was made to cut more wood, which he claims was then transport one night to the army commander’s residence at Nkhaba in the Hhohho region to construct another traditional kraal for the army commander.

Fencing

The wood referred to is special to conservative Swazis and is mostly found in the Lubombo region. It is usually used for conventional fencing in rural homesteads and for the construction of traditional kraals. This wood that ranges from umkhaya and umphulumbu is known for its hard nature and ability to withstand seasons of interchanging rains, windstorms, hot and cold weather conditions without rotting away.

“All I want now is to have audience with the army commander so that I can explain my situation face-to-face with him and in the process claim the job that was promised. I tried seeking audience with him at his homestead in Nkhaba where I took the wood, but was turned back by soldiers I found there. They told me in the face that I would not see him, but should come another day. Even when I reminded Dlamini (Phahlane) to take me to the army commander last year, he told me that it would be difficult to do so as he was a bit moody those days hence he would take me to him in January this year. January came and still I was not taken to the army commander,” he stated.

Thokozani revealed that he had been cutting wood to sell to anyone who needed it until Dlamini took him under his wing and promised him a job. He disclosed that the arrangement was that he would not be paid a salary, but would later be given the job in the army after being introduced to the commander.

Job

“I worked for him since 2015 without any particular pay doing fencing at his homestead, clearing land, fixing his kraal and any other work he would assign to me.

Later on, he told me that the army commander had instructed him to also bring him the wood. I returned to the forest and gathered the wood for about six months and then an army truck came and we transported the wood to Nkhaba, to one of the army commander’s homesteads.

This happened at night and even the soldiers I found there were amazed that I would get such big wood myself. I was told by Dlamini (Phahlane) that there would be an intake in the army in 2016, but that didn’t happen until this year when soldiers were then recruited. I’ve waited, but in vain to be called in until today,” he lamented.

Thokozani also disclosed that he formally underwent the kubutseka procedure back in 2005 after finishing school and is indeed a deserving Swazi to join the army.

He’s absent minded – Phahlane

The top army official, Richard Phahlane Dlamini, has refuted all the claims by the aspiring soldier stating that he just knows him from his home area at Phonjwane and dismissed him as just an absent minded young man.

In an interview with the Observer on Saturday this week, Dlamini said the young man is out to tarnish his good name. When asked about the wood, Dlamini said; “let me just cut you short, ngatigawulela letingodvo letikami.” He said while he knows the young man from his home area, he did not at any point in time ask to get him the wood and work for him for over the two years he claims he worked for him.

Jail

“He also called me asking me about the wood and I was surprised. Please do not entertain him. He is well- known in the area as a delusional young man. He is fresh from jail after conning people and he is just trying to taint my good name,” he insisted.

When Thokozani was reached again on the claims by Dlamini he said he was pained that he had worked for so many years for Dlamini only to be insulted at the end. He said he has never been to jail and is not absent-minded.

“What pains me is that when I got back to him he started stating that by taking the wood to the army commander I was only paying allegiance to him (kuhlehla). I have witnesses around the area who can attest to the fact that I worked for Dlamini and indeed took some wood to the army commander’s residence,” he reiterated.

I buy wood when I need it - Sobantu