Israel planning to build a hospital in Manzini - PM

MORE HEALTH FACILITIES: Prime Minister Dr Sibusiso Dlamini.

PRIME Minister Dr Sibusiso Dlamini said an Israeli company wants to open a hospital in Manzini.

PRIME Minister Dr Sibusiso Dlamini said an Israeli company wants to open a hospital in Manzini.

He said this during a media briefing at the Ngwenya border gate on his return from a trip to Israel yesterday.

The PM had travelled to Israel with Minister of Agriculture Moses Vilakati, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Chief Mgwagwa Gamedze and the country’s Ambassador to Israel Promise Msibi.

undertook

They undertook the trip to honour Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s invite to His Majesty King Mswati III.

The PM said the company planning to build the hospital in the Manzini would be coming to Swaziland next month to finalise the finer details with the ministry of health.

“During our visit to Israel, we visited the health department and they showed interest of opening a private hospital in Manzini. They will be coming into the country again in January. They have already been to the country and identified a place in Manzini. This hospital will offer all kinds of health assistance. Another health company in Israel wants to rehabilitate the Siteki Referral Hospital and bring more doctors to the country to train Swazi doctors.

specialties

They also want the country to send doctors to Israel so they can learn a number of specialties.

This company will also be coming into the country soon,” said Dlamini.

Dlamini said while they were in Israel, they visited a children’s clinic whose main focus was children’s cardiology. He said the hospital offered to help children who have heart problems in the country. “Children who have heart problems will now be referred to Israel,” he said.

Amongst the good news from Israel, the PM said, was that the Israel minister of agriculture had invited Swazis to his country to be educated on farming techniques.

assistance

“Israel is one the top countries which strive in agriculture and have offered assistance to the kingdom. They have different ways of conducting the agriculture as they use drip irrigation which could benefit the country. The ministry will be sending some civil servants and university students for in-service training in all forms of agriculture, including livestock farming,” he said.

He further said during the visit they also found time to explore Israel as they visited the Mount of Olives where together with the minister planted an olive tree. “We also went to the Museum of Holocaust and on Christmas Day we went to Bethlehem, where Jesus Christ was born,” he said.

resolution

Other places that the PM visited included the Sea of Galilee, the Garden of Gethsemane, the Dead Sea, River Jordan, Jericho, Golgotha Mountain and Jesus’ tomb.

The PM further wished the Swazi nation a safe prosperous New Year’s cross over, saying everyone must have a resolution and it must be carefully planned and implemented.