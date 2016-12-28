 
Archives
  advertisement  
 
Online Edition1!
  
 
 
 
 
Home | NEWS | PICK OF THE DAY | Israel planning to build a hospital in Manzini - PM
 
 

Israel planning to build a hospital in Manzini - PM

28/12/2016 03:00:00 By Gugu Simelane
image MORE HEALTH FACILITIES: Prime Minister Dr Sibusiso Dlamini.

PRIME Minister Dr Sibusiso Dlamini said an Israeli company wants to open a hospital in Manzini.

PRIME Minister Dr Sibusiso Dlamini said an Israeli company wants to open a hospital in Manzini. 

He said this during a media briefing at the Ngwenya border gate on his return from a trip to Israel yesterday. 

The PM had travelled to Israel with Minister of Agriculture Moses Vilakati, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Chief Mgwagwa Gamedze and the country’s Ambassador to Israel Promise Msibi. 

undertook 

They undertook the trip to honour Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s invite to His Majesty King Mswati III.

The PM said the company planning to build the hospital in the Manzini would be coming to Swaziland next month to finalise the finer details with the ministry of health. 

“During our visit to Israel, we visited the health department and they showed interest of opening a private hospital in Manzini. They will be coming into the country again in January. They have already been to the country and identified a place in Manzini.  This hospital will offer all kinds of health assistance. Another health company in Israel wants to rehabilitate the Siteki Referral Hospital and bring more doctors to the country to train Swazi doctors. 

 specialties

They also want the country to send doctors to Israel so they can learn a number of specialties. 

This company will also be coming into the country soon,” said Dlamini.

Dlamini said while they were in Israel, they visited a children’s clinic whose main focus was children’s cardiology. He said the hospital offered to help children who have heart problems in the country. “Children who have heart problems will now be referred to Israel,” he said.

Amongst the good news from Israel, the PM said, was that the Israel minister of agriculture had invited Swazis to his country to be educated on farming techniques. 

assistance 

“Israel is one the top countries which strive in agriculture and have offered assistance to the kingdom. They have different ways of conducting the agriculture as they use drip irrigation which could benefit the country. The ministry will be sending some civil servants and university students for in-service training in all forms of agriculture, including livestock farming,” he said.

He further said during the visit they also found time to explore Israel as they visited the Mount of Olives where together with the minister planted an olive tree. “We also went to the Museum of Holocaust and  on Christmas Day we went to Bethlehem, where Jesus Christ was born,” he said.

resolution 

Other places that the PM visited included the Sea of Galilee, the Garden of Gethsemane, the Dead Sea, River Jordan, Jericho, Golgotha Mountain and Jesus’ tomb.

The PM further wished the Swazi nation a safe prosperous New Year’s cross over, saying everyone must have a resolution and it must be carefully planned and implemented. 

 

Comments (0 posted):

Post your comment comment

Please enter the code you see in the image:
 
RELATED STORIES
 
   
     
 
advertisements
  
 
Advertise with us!
  
 
Advertise with us!
  
     
 
MOST POPULAR
 
   
     
 
MOST E-MAILED
 
   
     
 
NEWS
FEATURES & OPINION
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
SA armed men invade Mahhala complex, steal paltry E1 000
Full story
Woman raped in broad daylight at Ngwenya
Full story
Power Fashion Factory shop catches fire, closed
Full story
Three murdered on Christmas weekend
Full story
Thugs steal minister’s E109 000
Full story
Umdabula Festival ditches three models
Full story
RONDE VU FOAM PARTY CANCELLED
Full story
Noma’s ‘Ziyamporoma’ a hit at Showdown
Full story
‘Theo’s Mgababa crashes out of Mbabane East festive tournament
Full story
‘Bull’ beat Amalanda in two friendly matches
Full story
Manzini Wanderers for Zimbabwean Royal Cup
Full story
Terisayi, Maruwa, others face SFCA wrath
Full story
Go do CAF A license - SFCA tells coaches
Full story
Contractors required to pay levy before registration renewal
Full story
SEL BOASTS E436m ASSETS
Full story
LOCAL GOVERNMENTS UNCERTAIN OF SUBVENTION
Full story
 
All material © Swazi Observer. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.
This site is proudly designed & hosted by Real Image Internet.