Cabinet to decide on top-up fees

The contentious government policy on schools top-up fees will be reviewed by the executive arm of government at its upcoming cabinet retreat.

The cabinet retreat is usually conducted before the start of the next parliamentary session.

Education Minister Dr. Phineas Magagula yesterday said the decision to enforce a no top-up fee policy was not taken by an individual line minister, in this particular case being himself, but was a collective cabinet decision.

Any changes with regard to the implementation of the policy, Dr. Magagula said, would as such have to be taken by cabinet.

The minister was responding to concerns that the list of schools demanding top-up fees from parents was increasing, with other school principals calling for the implementation of the ministry’s report on top-up fees.

Some school principals were now trying to force parents and guardians for their respective school to pay top-up fees, arguing they did not have enough funds to cater for the school needs.

Minister Magagula could not state when the cabinet retreat would be held but, if precedence is anything to go by, it would be conducted before the fourth session of the parliament of Swaziland.

During the said cabinet retreat, the cabinet members would look into the education ministry’s report on top-up fees which was tabled in parliament at the close of the third session.

The report recommended that, amongst other things, the money paid by government to schools to finance the free primary school programme should be reviewed with a view to increase it.

The committee members who were assigned to conduct the research and make recommendations felt there was need to increase the allocation to at least meet the inflation shortfalls.

Currently, government pays E560 for lower grades and E580 for senior grades. Most school administrators are bitterly complaining that the amount is not enough to meet their budgetary needs.

MDS Primary wants to raise E400 000

The Mbabane based Mater Dolorosa Primary School wants to raise E400 000 on top of the budget allocation they receive from government.

The school principal Thabo Nkambule, yesterday said parents for pupils attending school at MDS primary had met and agreed on how they would raise the required E400 000.

Nkambule said the money they received from government to finance the free primary education programme was too little to cater for the school needs. “Government must increase the money. We have difficulty running the schools smoothly with the current budget,” said Nkambule.

Nkambule said when schools open for the first term of the 2017 academic year in January, parents for pupils of MDS primary would be requested to make a contribution towards raising the required E400 000.

Nkambule said the money would be used to pay for a computer class and salaries for support staff which he said included a security guard and a cleaner. He said currently, the school has only one security guard yet, ideally, they needed two. He said they did not have cleaners at the present moment despite the need for people to provide such services at the school.

The money government allocates to the school in support of the free primary school education programme was not enough to cater for the payment of these services.

Nkambule said they were now relying on the few available support staff members to perform the extra duties and pay them overtime allowance.

Series of meetings lined up at MDS

The MDS primary principal said a series of parents meetings would be organised by a group of individuals forming an executive of what he termed a parents and teachers association (PTA).

“The parents would be encouraged to participate in the fundraising campaigns to ensure the majority of them contributed,” Nkambule said. The principal said the meetings would help facilitate the payment of the fees and further devise fundraising strategies which could include selling certain edible items.

He further stated that once the money had been received from the parents through various fundraising strategies, it would be deposited into the school account for purposes of accountability and proper use by the school. Nkambule ruled out any possibility of the fundraising team creating a new bank account in which to keep the money. The strategy Nkambule intends to use in collecting the fees from the parents has been tried by other schools principal, in particular St. Theresa’s Primary in Manzini. Fearing that the ministry would haul the school principal before a disciplinary committee for collecting top-up fees in defiance of a clear government policy, St. Theresa’s Dan Dlamini chose not to have the money deposited into the school account.

Dlamini and his team reportedly agreed on an arrangement that would see the PTA fundraising team opening its own bank account for purposes of keeping the money. That is viewed by both the PTA executive and the majority of the affected parents as a safe way to protect the school principal.

At MDS Primary, however, Nkambule is certain it won’t cause any harm to his professional career to keep the money under his control. He said there was nothing sinister about such because they had previously accepted funds from other organisations in the school and the parents’ top-up fees would be collected in a like manner.

“We are not going to have a separate account. The school would issue the parents with receipts after having made the payments with the PTA executive,” he explained. He said problems were likely to surface should they opt for opening another school account to be managed by the fundraising team in that there would be no one to account for the funds.