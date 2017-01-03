 
Apostle Justice demands 50% of January salaries

03/01/2017 03:00:00 By Mbono Mdluli
image FAKI MALI UZOBONA: Worship Centre leader Apostle Justice Dlamini.

Worship Centre leader Apostle Justice Dlamini challenged his followers to make offerings with their January salaries.

Dlamini said this in the wee hours of Sunday during the crossover service that was held at Worship Centre in Mbabane. 

Dlamini complained about the manner in which people depleted their December salaries on festivities, forgetting that the money would be needed for other necessities like school fees. 

“As we speak right now, they are eagerly waiting for their January salaries to use them. 

They will forget that they have to use that money for offering in the house of the Lord. How then can you expect to receive God’s favour in 2017 if you do not do what is right in the first month of 2017?,” Dlamini enquired. 

He said the first born in every household would influence his other siblings. The same thing happened in any situation.“January is the right time of the year for you to make the right offering in order to receive the right blessings during the year. I challenge you to test God by offering at least 50 per cent of your January salary and see if you do not receive the right blessings and do away with bad luck,” he said. 

He said being in the right place at the right time should be supplemented by honestly making the right offerings. 

About a quarter of the people who had attended the service made the offering.  

They were given white envelopes, where they would put in any amount of money. The envelopes had spaces where the people would write their names and contact details.  They were then called to move to the front of the auditorium, where they were prayed for.  They were also told that by making such offerings, their blessings would be waiting for them this year.  Business people were not spared during that moment, as they were called from their seats to receive the blessings.

 

