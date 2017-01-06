I never used lovers on Zwane- Ezulwini CEO

UNDER FIRE: Ezulwini Town Council CEO Vusumutiwendvodza Matsebula.

Ezulwini Town Council CEO Vusumutiwendvodza Matsebula explained the motive behind using his alleged girlfriends on former employee Dumisa Zwane.

Matsebula said this happened when they were inspecting a house belonging to Turkish Consular to Swaziland Ishmael Olmez.

Matsebula narrated that the consular wanted to build the house in a Turkish style in Ezulwini.

The house, according to Matsebula, was not the typical house that one could find in Swaziland. It was very tall in height and very wide in width.

This led to a certain resident of the town complaining to the town council about the property.

“I had to check the matter with Zwane, but the problem I had was that he was not at work on that day because he was sick. I would have sent him together with Xoli Sibandze and Zwakele Dlamini to go and inspect. I had to send the two who were present at work,” Matsebula said.

Zwane is the former inspector of works who left the council in 2013.

He was the officer responsible for the properties in Ezulwini. It was his job to ensure that properties were in good condition for human occupation. Before a property could be used, Zwane, Sibandze, and Dlamini had to inspect the properties to see if they were good for human use.

Sibandze, at that time, was the manager at the department of environment and public health, while Dlamini was the town planner.

The former inspector of works appeared before the commission and submitted that the CEO had instructed the two ladies to go to Olmez and find out if he had forked out a bribe to Zwane in order to have his structure approved.

Zwane went on to say this infuriated Olmez to the point of deciding to sue Matsebula for defamation. Matsebula is said to have approached the consular and apologised for his actions.

When Matsebula was asked about that, he flatly denied everything. He said the only thing that Olmez was not happy with was that the town council officers were trespassing into his property. The consular is said to have threatened to take a legal action against the town council for that.

“That was the only thing for which the consular wanted to take us to task for . The reason I also sent the other two managers was because this was also meant to absolve Zwane from any wrong doing,” he said.

Matsebula also responded to the issue raised by Zwane, concerning Lawyer Zweli Jele.

The CEO said he never, at any point in time, discussed Jele with Zwane. He also did not discuss Zwane with Jele.

He made it known to the commission that he felt uncomfortable talking about Jele to Zwane and vice-versa. He said he had been told by Zwane that Jele was his (Zwane’s) client and he did not want to interfere in that relationship of theirs.

CEO denies borrowing E2 000 from Dube

Ezulwini CEO Vusumutiwendvodza Matsebula will not pay E2 000 to Derrick Dube because he never borrowed it in the first place.

Matsebula said there was no way he could have borrowed such an amount of money from the town council labourer.

“I do not understand how this can happen because Dube is usually in debt with shylocks.

Since I joined this organisation, I have never been given my salary on an advanced payment. I have opened my savings accounts in some financial institutions and I have also invested with African Alliance. African Alliance is flexible such that when you want your money, they give you in 24 hours,” Matsebula said.

The CEO went on to say he never had a lengthy discussion with Dube at work or in any other place.

The only conversation would last for about two minutes, at most. He wondered how then, under the current circumstances, he could borrow such money from Dube.

Matsebula said he only got to learn about the E2 000 issue when the matter between him and Dube was taken to the Industrial Court. This was after he had convened a disciplinary hearing where he wanted Dube to show cause why he should not be disciplined for misconduct.

Matsebula went on to say Dube alleged that he (Matsebula) had demanded a bribe from Dube.

Dube then wanted to see his file to find out if the bribe letter had been placed in his file. Upon finding that the bribe letter was not there, Dube is said to have written a letter to the CEO to find out why it was not there.

He said when they were conducting a disciplinary hearing against Dube, they then learned that they were taken to the Industrial Court by Dube, who is said to have challenged the chairman of the disciplinary hearing.

He explains the issue of Raymond Kunene

Raymond Kunene was a person that was hard to deal with and that was why his contract was not renewed.

This was said by Ezulwini Town CEO Vusumutiwendvodza Matsebula yesterday before the commission of enquiry that was appointed to uncover the problems of Ezulwini Town Council.

Raymond Kunene is the former employee of Ezulwini Town Council who was allegedly made to sign a contract for three years, after he had allegedly been hired as a permanent employee.

Kunene’s contract is said to have not been renewed after it had expired.

The contract is said to have been backdated by one year and a half. Kunene is currently employed as a transport officer at Good Shepherd Hospital in Siteki.

Matsebula said Kunene was never employed on a permanent basis at the town council.

They only offered him a contract that was not renewed when it expired.

Matsebula said Kunene was an uncooperative kind of a person. “Raymond was just an uncooperative someone.

Usedzelelisemuntfu (he is just an uncultured person),” he said.

This prompted Commissioner Sindile Zwane to ask him if emotions had not clouded him in taking a decision not to renew Kunene’s contract. She was asking that question after noting that Matsebula had labeled Kunene as sedzelelisemuntfu yet Kunene was an older person to Matsebula.

The commissioners asked him if that was the right thing to do, customarily.

Matsebula said it was his responsibility to call him to order if he did not do the right thing. Matsebula narrated to the commission on how he came to realise that Kunene was an uncultured person.

He said one day, he had called a meeting to commend the staff members on the good job they were doing at the town council.

“I found myself having put my hands in my pockets when I entered to address my employees. When I entered the room where they were sitting, Kunene enquired why I was putting my hands in my pockets. I found this to be offensive and I told him I had the right to put my hands in my pockets,” he said.

The commissioners wanted to know if it did not come to Matsebula’s mind that Kunene, being as old as he was, was saying this from a customary perspective.

Matsebula responded by saying even if he had done a wrong thing, Kunene should have found a more decent way of addressing the issue, not in the manner he did.

He also made an example of Lawyer Zweli Jele.

He said he had a tendency of putting his hands in his pockets when he addressed the staff members of the town board.

This, according to Matsebula, was not a matter that could be a big problem for the workers.

He also noted that Ezulwini was a town of mixed people of different backgrounds.

The issue of addressing people with hands in pockets could not be a matter that could cause a serious debate at the expense of important issues that would need to be addressed.