Despite stink, Ezulwini Town Council is the best - World Bank

THE BEST: Ezulwini Town Council CEO Vusumutiwendvodza Matsebula.

Despite all the controversy that surrounds it, Ezulwini Town Council performed better than any other town in the 2015/2016 Swaziland Local Government Project (SLGP) Annual Performance Assessment report.

Despite all the controversy that surrounds it, Ezulwini Town Council performed better than any other town in the 2015/2016 Swaziland Local Government Project (SLGP) Annual Performance Assessment report.

This was revealed by Ezulwini Town Council Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vusumutiwendvodza Matsebula.

He said this last Thursday during his appearance before the recently-concluded commission of enquiry that was set up to find out the cause of the impasse at the town council.

eligible

The good performance of Ezulwini Town Council makes it eligible to be funded in the current year (2016/2017) by the World Bank.

Matsebula is currently under fire as he was labeled by some of his subordinates and councillors as a manager that was uncooperative and made life difficult for them.

Matsebula was also given an opportunity to state his side of the story regarding the allegations that had been leveled against him.

The CEO said there was a positive side to all the confusion and factionalism that was said to be engulfing the town council, which is seen to be developing at a fast pace.

attest

He said the SLGP Annual Performance Assessment Report could attest to what he was saying.

He showed documents that had the details of the performance of the town. According to the World Bank Website, the SLGP Annual Performance Assessment Report is an account that is done by the World Bank on yearly basis.

The project development objective is to assist the country in developing institutionally strengthened rural local governments (Tinkhundla) and urban local governments.

capacity

This project has three components. Component one involves Tinkhundla infrastructure and capacity building support. Component one consists of two sub-components:

Component 1(a) provides performance-based funding for small-scale infrastructure within selected Tinkhundla local governments; Component 1(b) provides capacity-building support to Tinkhundla government structures.

Component 2 is urban infrastructure grants and capacity building support.

This component consists of two sub-components: Component 2(a): a performance-based infrastructure grant to finance capital investments in local roads, and Component 2(b): capacity building support to urban local governments to provide and sustain local services.

assistance

Component three comprises of project management and technical assistance. This component will support the establishment and operation of the project support team.

It strengthens the capacity of urban local governments and Tinkhundla in overall local government management and systems.

The third component also strengthens the financial capacity of urban local governments through the delivery of advisory services, carries out performance assessments and related reviews, and also strengthens the local government monitoring systems of the ministry of housing and urban development and the ministry of tinkhundla administration and development.

…Gets E3.2m fortopping WorldBank report

Ezulwini town Council received E3.2 million for topping other towns in the country in the 2015/2016 World Bank report.

The excellent performance made the town council to receive the above-mentioned grant for the 2016/2017 year.

The report is officially known as the Swaziland Local Government Project (SLGP) Annual Performance Assessment Report.

The actual amount received by the town council is about E3 231 936 54 (US$235 221).

The score achieved by the town council was 91 per cent and this, according to Matsebula, was the highest score than any other town or city in the country. Matsebula said this before the commission, while trying to reveal the positive side of the town.

“If you try to find out how the other local authorities performed, you will find that no other local government has performed better than us. It is not fair for us to think that everything is disastrous in Ezulwini yet there is a World Bank report that shows us that we have performed very well. This is like saying players of your soccer team are sick and cannot perform yet evidence says they perform excellently,” Matsebula said.

In the previous year (2014/2015), the score achieved by the town council was 83 per cent. That made them eligible to receive funding amounting to US$132 123 (about E1 815 370.02) in the 2015/2016 year.

If the town council lives above expectations in the current year, chances will be high for it to receive funding for the year 2017/2018. Performance measures that are usually considered during such assessments include financial stability and good governance, administrative efficiency, project execution and service delivery, and participation, transparency, and accountability.

appearance

This is the same report that resigned Councillor Bongile Mbingo talked about during her appearance before the commission.

She used it as an example when she said Matsebula was a competent leader who was fit to run the town council. She was responding to a question that was posed by the commissioners.

They told her that Councillor Nokuthula Mthembu had said the CEO was not competent. They wanted her view on that.

In response to Matsebula’s submission, Commissioner Sicelo Dlamini said they applauded the strides taken by the town to develop itself and its ratepayers. However, they were also worried about the elements that wanted to tarnish the development efforts that were made by the local authority.

“We are here because we want to get rid of the dot that is trying to contaminate the hard work of your team in developing the town. Even if the score was 99 per cent, we would pay attention to the dot that takes away the one percent so that you achieve the 100 percent,” Dlamini said.

His utterances were also echoed by Commissioner Sindisile Zwane, who was also the secretary of the commission. She said it was important to pay attention to the concerns raised by the stakeholders of the town.

This, according to Zwane, could help in making sure that the performance of the town did not decrease.

Commissioner Bongiwe Dlamini, who also doubled as a chairperson of the commission, said she did her shopping in Ezulwini.

She wanted to continue doing the shopping in a town whose performance was always above board.

Did the CEO meddle in council elections?

Ezulwini Town Council CEO Vusumutiwendvodza Matsebula refuted allegations that he interfered in the elections of councillors.

Some councillors alleged before the commission that Matsebula tried to interfere in the council elections so that results suiting him could be achieved.

He was accused of trying to collude with Councillor Sibusiso Mabuza to achieve this.

inaugural

He is said to have called Mabuza before the inaugural meeting in May last year. The call is said to have been meant to tell Mabuza that such elections would not take place.

This was after resigned Councillors Zweli Jele and Bongile Mbingo had boycotted the elections.

Matsebula is said to have done this so that councillors could not form a quorum. Councillors Busi Bhembe, Nokuthula Mthembu, and Sibusiso Mabuza told the commission that Matsebula made the call to Mabuza. However, when Matsebula was quizzed, he denied such and told the commissioners that this never happened.

messages

Commissioner Cyril Kunene then flashed a printed string of WhatsApp messages to show Matsebula. The messages were alleged to have been sent by the CEO to Mabuza.

The messages were to the effect that Mabuza should cooperate with Matsebula to influence the inaugural elections in May last year. However, the messages that were shown on the paper were the ones that were only allegedly sent by Matsebula to Mabuza.

Mabuza, according to the record, did not respond to any of the messages allegedly sent by Matsebula.

The CEO is said to have sent the messages to Mabuza for more than two hours, without a response from Mabuza.

recall

Upon seeing these messages, Matsebula said he did not recall sending the messages.

The record showed that the messages had been sent from a number belonging to Vusi Matsebula. The CEO said he would not deny that such a communication could have taken place, but he wanted such a communication to be contextualised.

He said he would like to know what the recipient of the messages said in response. He stated that there was no way in which he would talk all by himself for more than two hours, without a response from the recipient of the messages. Matsebula was also asked to share his feelings on moves to suspend him. A motion that had 11 allegations of misconduct against the CEO was moved by Mabuza, who had previously warned Matsebula that there were elements to fire him.

motion

Matsebula was asked how he felt to learn that the motion was moved by someone who wanted to fire him. The CEO told the commission that he was so shocked to learn about the incident. “I think Mabuza was worried by the fact that he had seen an article that was published by the Observer on Saturday, where it was said that I wanted the councillors to be fired. He called me upon seeing the article. I tried to calm him down by telling him that he should not worry because I did not say that,” Matsebula said.