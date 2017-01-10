Limkokwing staff down tools

HHAYI HHAYI: A section of the staff members who participated in the strike.

Limkokwing University of Creative Technology staff yesterday downed tools and took to the streets after failing to agree on certain terms of their employment with the university management.

Limkokwing University of Creative Technology staff yesterday downed tools and took to the streets after failing to agree on certain terms of their employment with the university management.

The over 100 staff downed their tools and staged a strike action just outside the university’s main gate, where they sang and toyi-toyed for the better part of yesterday’s morning.

The strike was led by the Swaziland Union of Non-Academic Staff for Higher Institutions (SUNASHI) President Sikelela Ngwenya and Secretary General Fundizwi Sikhondze.

Sikhondze said the bone of contention is the dispute on benefits of the staff.

“The staff is concerned that the university offers them short employment contracts. The staff is offered as little as a year’s contract while some get two years.

We believe the university is not a fly-by-night institution and will be in the country for years to come. The government of Swaziland is constantly investing large amounts to the institution and that gives us hope that it is not going anywhere. why can’t the university invest in its staff and employ them on a permanent basis,” he wondered.

The secretary general further said another matter that is not sitting well with the staff is that of gratuity benefits in their contracts.

He said the staff, after negotiations with management was offered a 13 per cent gratuity which they said is not enough.

“The management must improve their offer,” he said.

Sikhondze said the strike comes after the university’s management and staff failed to reach a consensus on their grievances.

He said the issues have already been taken to the Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration Commission (CMAC) after failing to reach a consensus.

Limkokwing Vice Chancellor Professor Cedric Bell said the strike was engineered by a group of staff ostensibly about gratuity demands being made by the staff union.

He said this undermined the good work that the university is doing for the Kingdom. He questioned the calling of the strike to coincide with the writing of exams, which have also been delayed following last year’s disruptions.

“The intention of those orchestrating the strike can be seen deliberately coinciding with the university’s examinations between January 9 to 17 and January 23 to 26 thus harming the interests, welfare and career progression of the thousands of students.

The damage to the students will be particularly acute as the current semester is already running six weeks behind schedule owing to various disruptions last year by a minority group of students ostensibly about aspects of university resources all of which have been addressed by the institution’s management,” he said. Bell said the strike will be damaging to its ability to deliver the on-going social and economic transformation and youth up skilling that it wants to continue to achieve for Swaziland as it will deter the recruitment of students and international staff.

He added that the university’s management has made it clear that it will put the interests of students first and take the necessary steps to ensure as far as possible that the examinations will take place in a calm environment.

LIMKOKWING ADDRESSES STAFF

Purpose – to set out the Senior Management’s view of the proposed strike action by SUNASHI members whereby they intend to engage in strike action with effect from Monday 9 January 2017 which of course coincides with the start of the examination session.

The university is in my view very much at a crossroads in terms of its on-going development in Swaziland.

We are in discussions to secure land to facilitate the building of a permanent state of the art campus.

Such an undertaking will self-evidently be a major undertaking requiring very substantial inward investment from Malaysia.

The University’s Senior Management would very much like to move forward with this development which we believe would be of tremendous benefit to The Kingdom, future generations of students and staff both current and future.

However, the recent level of instability on campus is not conducive to the undertaking of such an investment and what is crucial is that in 2017 especially during the rest of this academic year that we can operate normally and get on with our core business of educating and training students. The university clearly was not assisted by the various student disruptions last term.

Nor will it be in anyone’s interest for employees to support the proposed strike action.

Why?

We need to remember that delivering education and training to students is our core business.

Without putting too fine a point on it, without a viable cohorts of students there would be no need for any of us to be here. Students and parents are concerned as to the potential disruption that any strike action may have.

The management is clearly committed to ensuring that the examinations will proceed and that student progression will not be adversely affected. Such an approach is consistent, we believe, with good management and our core responsibility. Staff should think very carefully as to how they respond to the situation.

The university has served notice of a lock out on the union and those staff who choose to exercise their lawful right to strike will not be paid during the period of labour withdrawal and are not to come onto the campus. As has been made clear to the students, the university is fully committed to responding positively to all reasonable resource requests.

Finally, although I have not personally been involved in the relevant negotiations that it is suggested are the catalyst for the intention to strike, I wish to make it clear that the door to further sensible discussion directly with myself remains open on the basis that the strike threat is withdrawn.

Staff fears being victimised

Limkokwing staff fear being victimised by the management after the strike is over.

This they say emanates from the university’s move last week to request all non-academic staff to fill in forms indicating that they will be working on Monday.

SUNASHI Secretary General Fundizwi Sikhondze said management requested this after being served with a letter stating that the non-academic staff will be engaged in a lawful strike action on Monday.

“We feel that they want to use that against staff members when the time for renewal of contracts comes,” he said.

Sikhondze said they were also threatened by the heavy police presence. He said they were also concerned by the university’s move to engage teachers and lectures from universities’ around Mbabane to invigilate during the examinations whilst that is their duty.

Contacted on this, Minister of Education and Training Phineas Magagula said the non-academic staff must come to the ministry and report their grievances to the Chief Inspector of Higher Learning and the issues will be attended to.