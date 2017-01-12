Limkokwing strike suspended

DOWN TOOLS: Limkokwing University non-academic staff singing and toyi toying during their strike action where they rejected a 13 per cent offer from the management.

The strike action by Limkokwing University of Creative Technology staff has been suspended until further notice.

This was revealed by the Swaziland Union of Non-Academic Staff for Higher Institutions (SUNASHI) Secretary General Fundizwi Sikhondze.

Sikhondze said the suspension comes after SUNASHI and the university’s management decided to go back to the negotiation table.

The negotiations will kick off today and have been given a two weeks’ time frame.

“The university staff will go back to work tomorrow (today) until we inform them otherwise.

“We have resolved to suspension to give way the negotiations. We will closely monitor how the negotiations go,” he said.

Sikhondze said the union had already mobilised SUNASHI members from other higher institutions to be in solidarity with them during the three days strike that commenced on Monday.

“We are positive that what we will be negotiating with the management will be favourable,” he said.

On Monday, Limkokwing’s staff downed tools since they couldn’t agree with the management over paying them gratuity and remove them out of short term contracts. Despite making an offer of around 13 per cent, the staff refused the offer and after protracted negotiations went on a protest action.

Their demand is believed to have been over 20 per cent. As a result, the university defined this as an illegal strike and therefore the staff were placed on no work no pay rule. The strike came after the University’s management and the non-academic staff failed to reach a consensus on their grievances.

The issues in dispute had already been taken to the Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration Commission (CMAC) and they failed to reach a consensus.