 
Archives
  advertisement  
 
Online Edition1!
  
 
 
 
 
Home | NEWS | PICK OF THE DAY | Three managers strip naked, assault V.I.P security guard
 
 

Three managers strip naked, assault V.I.P security guard

13/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sizwe Dlamini
image The police hospital form that reads Mancoba Shongwe visited the Pigg’s Peak police station after being allegedly assaulted by his supervisor and manager.

A V.I.P security guard from Macetjeni was heavily assaulted and stripped naked by two of his supervisors and a manager in front of a female client for allegedly stealing a tablet.

 A V.I.P security guard from Macetjeni was heavily assaulted and stripped naked by two of his supervisors and a manager in front of a female client for allegedly stealing a tablet.

Mancoba Shongwe (24) got the shock of his life when he was assaulted by his site supervisors Sdumo Gama and Johanne Sibeko as well as the manager of V.I.P Pigg’s Peak branch George Mkhweli after a female client had reported that her tablet had been stolen.

The incident occurred near Ndzingeni at an area known locally as Power outside the servants’ quarters of a Magagula home at 10pm on Saturday afternoon.

”I was called by the client (woman) who asked about the whereabouts of her tablet that had gone missing after I and another gentleman named Thando had exited the servants’ quarters 20 minutes earlier,” he said.

Shongwe stated that he had no idea where the tablet was and informed the client who suggested calling the police.

”The police were called but before their arrival two of my supervisors Sdumo Gama and Johanne Sibeko as well as Pigg’s Peak manager George Mkhweli appeared on site as usual to check on me and when they heard about the situation involving the tablet they proceeded to take me to the servants’ quarters where they stripped me naked of my uniform whilst assaulting me in front of the client and telling me to remove the tablet from my private parts where I had hidden it,” he said.

Shongwe stated that he was assaulted with kicks and punches by his supervisors on his lower left leg, face and neck whilst being told to dress up in other clothes before being taken to the Pigg’s Peak police station.

‘’I then reported the assault to the Pigg’s Peak police who allowed me to go to the Pigg’s Peak government hospital for treatment and on my return to the police station I was transported back to where the tablet was lost only to find out that Thando had confessed to stealing it. my supervisors then returned my uniform and told me to report to work the next morning,” he said.

 V.I.P senior personnel officer Muzi Dlamini who is based at the company’s head office in Matsapha stated that they, as V.I.P security, had no idea about the incident.

‘’I am shocked I have not heard about any such report from our Pigg’s Peak offices. it might be that they are yet to bring it to our attention,” said Dlamini.

Chief Police Information and Communications Officer Superintendent Khulani Mamba confirmed that the incident was reported to the Pigg’s Peak police on Saturday.

 

Comments (0 posted):

Post your comment comment

Please enter the code you see in the image:
 
RELATED STORIES
 
   
     
 
advertisements
  
 
 
 
Advertise with us!
  
     
 
MOST POPULAR
 
   
     
 
MOST E-MAILED
 
   
     
 
NEWS
FEATURES & OPINION
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
‘killer’ son says he acted in self-defence
Full story
I’m still Indvuna of KoNtshingila - Mfeneziyamtfoba
Full story
Ngoma happy Gelane is back
Full story
‘Gawuzela’ saves troubled fan from committing suicide
Full story
Expect warm weekend with light rains
Full story
TSC wakes up to smell the coffee
Full story
To buy or not to buy Sgujana...!
Full story
SMALLZ, LINDA SHOE CAMPAIGN AMBASSADORS
Full story
‘TONIC DEEP’ TO SHARE STAGE WITH BABES WODUMO AGAIN
Full story
MISS SD HAS LOST VALUE - FORMER QUEEN SAMU
Full story
SNSRC announces first cycling race of the New Year
Full story
‘Buccaneers’ to face ‘Downs as underdogs
Full story
Raphael Ntimane boost for Malanti Chiefs
Full story
‘Theo’ joins Dribbling Wizards
Full story
Swallows over 60 years older than their CAF opponents
Full story
Marginal improvement of maize supply hope amplifies
Full story
STA SEEKING INVESTMENT IN TOURISM SECTOR
Full story
INFLATION, WORLD PRICES VOLATILITY PUSH IMPORT BILL TO E5.3 BILLION
Full story
 
All material © Swazi Observer. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.
This site is proudly designed & hosted by Real Image Internet.