Three managers strip naked, assault V.I.P security guard

The police hospital form that reads Mancoba Shongwe visited the Pigg’s Peak police station after being allegedly assaulted by his supervisor and manager.

A V.I.P security guard from Macetjeni was heavily assaulted and stripped naked by two of his supervisors and a manager in front of a female client for allegedly stealing a tablet.

Mancoba Shongwe (24) got the shock of his life when he was assaulted by his site supervisors Sdumo Gama and Johanne Sibeko as well as the manager of V.I.P Pigg’s Peak branch George Mkhweli after a female client had reported that her tablet had been stolen.

The incident occurred near Ndzingeni at an area known locally as Power outside the servants’ quarters of a Magagula home at 10pm on Saturday afternoon.

”I was called by the client (woman) who asked about the whereabouts of her tablet that had gone missing after I and another gentleman named Thando had exited the servants’ quarters 20 minutes earlier,” he said.

Shongwe stated that he had no idea where the tablet was and informed the client who suggested calling the police.

”The police were called but before their arrival two of my supervisors Sdumo Gama and Johanne Sibeko as well as Pigg’s Peak manager George Mkhweli appeared on site as usual to check on me and when they heard about the situation involving the tablet they proceeded to take me to the servants’ quarters where they stripped me naked of my uniform whilst assaulting me in front of the client and telling me to remove the tablet from my private parts where I had hidden it,” he said.

Shongwe stated that he was assaulted with kicks and punches by his supervisors on his lower left leg, face and neck whilst being told to dress up in other clothes before being taken to the Pigg’s Peak police station.

‘’I then reported the assault to the Pigg’s Peak police who allowed me to go to the Pigg’s Peak government hospital for treatment and on my return to the police station I was transported back to where the tablet was lost only to find out that Thando had confessed to stealing it. my supervisors then returned my uniform and told me to report to work the next morning,” he said.

V.I.P senior personnel officer Muzi Dlamini who is based at the company’s head office in Matsapha stated that they, as V.I.P security, had no idea about the incident.

‘’I am shocked I have not heard about any such report from our Pigg’s Peak offices. it might be that they are yet to bring it to our attention,” said Dlamini.

Chief Police Information and Communications Officer Superintendent Khulani Mamba confirmed that the incident was reported to the Pigg’s Peak police on Saturday.