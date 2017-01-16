FIRED THULANI NTSHANGASE REVIVES COURAGEOUS CHOIR

THE MAIN MAN: Courageous Mass Choir leader Thulani Ntshangase delivering his speech at the re-launch of the choir on Saturday at the The George Hotel in Manzini. (Pic: Phumelele Mkhonta)

BARELY two months after being sacked from award winning Redemption Story under a cloud of controversy, Thulani Ntshangase, has now revived his former choir, Courageous Mass Choir, which was launched at The George Hotel in Manzini on Saturday night.

BARELY two months after being sacked from award winning Redemption Story under a cloud of controversy, Thulani Ntshangase, has now revived his former choir, Courageous Mass Choir, which was launched at The George Hotel in Manzini on Saturday night.

After going off the radar for more than 10 years, this remarkable choir is back with a bang and has fresh members, beautiful voices and talented band members, Ntshangase said.

Launch

Ntshangase introduced the choir to the handful that had attended the launch, stating it was one of the gospel mass choirs that have attained historic achievements in the country.

“Courageous Mass Choir was the first group in Swaziland to tour the United States of America in the 1990s. It is also Courageous that was used by God to transfer skills and groom potential artists. This is an all Swazi choir and we are proudly Swazis who are about to do great things,” said Ntshangase in his speech.

“What God has given, no one will take and the choir will identify more artists’ and stretch itself into doing solo artists recordings. We are part of vision 2022; what we have formally started will not end today. This is not a 2017 project, we will endure and deliver until 2022 and beyond that,” Ntshangase added. The choir impressed in their performance; they basically wowed the crowd with their cognitive voices and impressive brand. They performed only four songs, which were a teaser to many as they left the attendees yearning for more. Their introductory song was ‘Our Father’ which was followed by a powerful prayer.

Other songs were ‘Uphakeme’, ‘Uyatsandzeka’ by Courageous Trio and ‘Ngegama lakho’ which stole the show and got the crowd worshipping and dancing.

… Partners with Philani Maswati

Courageous Mass Choir has made a noble move by partnering with Philani Maswati, an initiative which attempts to soothe poverty amongst the elderly and in children, especially orphans.

Philani Maswati Chairman Lutfo Dlamini forwarded his great appreciation to the choir for considering Philani Maswati in their future endeavours. He also encouraged the choir to be like an eagle, which has a clear vision of what it wants, soars high against any situations and renews itself when aged.

… Some Redemption Story members join Courageous Mass Choir

A handful of the Courageous Mass Choir members who were on stage were also spotted at the redemption Story DVD live recording at the Royal Swazi Spa Convention Centre.

Samukelisiwe Nxumalo, who is the choir’s PRO, said all the members of the re-launched Courageous were strictly the choir’s own and did not participate anywhere else.