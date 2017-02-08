Schoolgirl walks out of class, joins army

I QUIT: The schoolgirl Nontsikelelo Shongwe being assisted to do the sit-up exercise.

Passionate about joining the Umbutfo Swaziland Defence Force (USDF), a pupil from Mphundle High School abandoned her books and joined a group of aspiring soldiers who competed for two positions in the army.

This was at Matsanjeni North Inkhundla last Friday.

The risk Nontsikelelo Shongwe took paid off.

She successfully completed the vigorous physical tests and went on to be announced as the eventual winner under the female category from her inkhundla. She is a soldier in waiting. What is left for her now is vetting of her personal records and medical tests before she jumps onto an army truck to Mbuluzi for training.

The army recruitment team was at the inkhundla centre last Friday to carry out their assignment of recruiting at least two aspiring soldiers, a male and a female per constituency.

The schoolgirl joined the other job seekers after meeting all the requirements as mentioned during the advertisement.

Such requirements are that a candidate must be a person of sober habits, physically fit and without any criminal record.

Nontsikelelo, who is doing Form Four, joined the slightly over 200 youth from different communities under the constituency to try their luck in the exercise.

Clad in a top with USDF inscription on the back and running sneakers, the slim bodied girl took part in the slightly over a kilometre run they were instructed to do.

She was the first female to return to the starting point while closely followed by Ncamsile Mbuli, a daughter to Maphungwane Indvuna Moris.

It transpired that Nontsikelelo is a well-known athlete who is also part of the USDF athletics team. It was also gathered that she represented her school during athletic competitions, wherein she also formed part of the pupils who represented the country in 2015 during competitions in Botswana.

Somehow, this made her the favourite amongst the residents who had come to partake in the recruitment exercise.

Nontsikelelo seemed to have prepared well for the process as she undertook most of the exercises with less difficulty. It was therefore no surprise when she was announced as the eventual winner together with one Siboniso Dlamini under the male category.

Meanwhile, traditional authorities who came to witness and make sure that the process went accordingly included Chief Mvimbi Matse of Mambane, Prince Mkhatshwa of Lukhetseni and Member of Parliament Phila Buthelezi. A sizable crowd also came to witness the process.