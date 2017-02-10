MPs SAY NO TO 15% ELECTRICITY HIKE

HIKE: SERA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vusumuzi Mkhumane.

SOME Members of Parliament (MPs) have frowned upon the 15% electricity hike.

The electricity hike was announced by Swaziland Energy Regulatory Authority (SERA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) VusumuziMkhumane during a press conference on Wednesday. The hike willbe effective on April 1.

Motshane Member of Parliament Phesheya Hlatshwayo said as a legislature he is saddened by the 15% electricity hike.

“The hike is veryunreasonable; people in the communities are shocked by the news. In the Motshane Constituency, I have been encouraging community members to join the electricity connection schemes telling them that electricity is an affordable necessity. To say they are disappointed and shocked is an understatement,” he said.

Hlatshwayo said the community members that he was luring to join the electricity schemes were now considering him as a dishonest person, after the hike. “They are now saying I told them to join something that they are not going to afford,” he said.

He further said the nation that does understand that the electricity has to hike to meet some of the SEC’s obligations but said to increase ridiculously is uncalled for.

“During the consultation exercise the public did acknowledge the need for the hike, but they wanted the regulator to be considerate which they have not been,” he said.

The MP said SERA’s move not to give the 60-day notice was an act of dishonesty. “They are taking advantage of the nation,” he said.

Yesterday, Mkhumane revealed that the regulator will not observe the 60 day notice as the electricity hike announcement was delayed by a week.

SERA was supposed to announce the hike last week to give Swaziland Electricity Company’s customers enough time to adapt to the hike but the CEO said the regulator had internal mishaps which resulted into the delay of the announcement.

Hike

The MP further decried the fact that SERA‘s electricity hike does not even consider that salaries were not hiked satisfactory and some not hiked at all last year and Swazis are struggling to make ends meet as it is.

Mbabane West Member of Parliament JohaneShongwe said the electricity hike was one-sided. “How can SERA approve that much of a hike while salaries are stagnant, are they not supposed to be considering all those things in their decisions? I think they should,” he said.

Shongwe wondered on how much will the nation be paying for electricity in the next few years if they regulator is increasing the electricity at the rate it is doing. “There will so much struggling in the near future, this is not good at all,” he said.

No appeal against electricity hike – SERA

THERE is no room to appeal against the 15% electricity hike.

This was revealed by Swaziland Energy Regulatory Authority (SERA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) VusumuziMkhumane yesterday.

Mkhumane said there wasno time to allow for any appeal against the hike that has already been announced. “Once the public consultations are complete and the announcement is made there is no way we can revert that decision,” he said.

He said there is need for the hike that has been allocated so that Swaziland Electricity Company (SEC) can be able to improve on its services. He said the cost of managing domestic electricity is very expensive.

“There are a lot of expensive associated with domestic electricity connections, servicing and fault repairs. All these things must be paid for,” he said.