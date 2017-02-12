Vote women into Parly - King

The Lutsango Regiment has been advised to come up with strategies that will ensure women get into parliament during next year’s elections.

His Majesty King Mswati III made this call to the Lutsango Regiment present at the Buhleni Royal Residence yesterday. He said seeing as throngs of Lutsango had responded to the call to gather for the festival, they were capable of coming up with ways of encouraging each other to take up leadership roles. “Lutsango should strategise on how to win votes for each other and increase woman representation,” the King said. He called for identification of people with leadership qualities in much the same way as women were able to identify the best of their performers who lead in dance during their performances.

His Majesty implored women to use gatherings such as the buganu festival to prepare themselves for the elections.

He revealed reasons behind the non-implementation of the intervention provided by the constitution which states that in the event not enough women get voted into parliament, regional representatives would get appointed. “The law on how this requirement should be implemented is yet to be made as the process on how the four would be chosen was never finalised,” His Majesty said.

His Majesty’s call was welcomed by thousands of regiments who applauded and ululated in appreciation for the solution which the king gave. During the Sibaya: People’s Parliament last year, several contributors decried the fact that the four women from regions had not been chosen whereas only one woman was voted into the 55 seats which make up elected MPs.

His Majesty mandated the current crop of MPs to ensure that they complete their term having left an instrument which will spell out how to solve the issue of woman quota in its entirety in future.

He noted that the women who spoke during Sibaya sought to have developmental issues solved. The call by His Majesty comes at an opportune time after women’s rights groups and other entities have decried the lack of a loud enough female voice.

Calls for a stop to women abuse

His Majesty King Mswati III has yet again called for an end to gender based violence which is usually meted out on women.

The king was speaking during the first instalment of the Buganu Festival held at Buhleni Royal Residence last night.

Addressing over 60 000 members of Lutsango regiments from across the country, His Majesty said it was disturbing to hear of incidences of violence which are meted against women who are trying to make a living for their families. He said it was not only shocking but disappointing as well to hear of such incidences and further called for them to stop. There have been a sharp increase in numbers of women who are violently abused by their partners with some getting killed in the process with the latest shocking incident being that of Kayise Mthimkhulu who was stabbed to death by an ex-boyfriend recently at Pigg’s Peak whilst at her work premises.

Make buganu festival fruitful where development is concerned

The Lutsango Regiment has been advised to make use of their time during the Buganu Festival to come up with developmental ideas which will not only enrich them during time but will also spill over and improve the way that they meet. “The festival is purposed to help us meet and it is important that these meeting become fruitful. In future when we have these meetings we need people to see that these meetings are helpful with results showing such as hostels to improve the way we reside while meeting here as well as arenas to showcase all the different produce women come with here. He called for the regiment to use the time at the festival to embrace new methods of making money.

60 000 Lutsango Regiment converge at Buhleni for buganu

A regiment of 60 000 women attended the first instalment of the annual Buganu Festival at Buhleni yesterday. Confirming the figures, Lutsango Indvuna Lomtfobhi Ndzimandze said the figures included those who had not registered but were taking part in the festival. With temperatures soaring around the mid-thirties, the ceremony started on a high note as the regiments made a grand entrance at 15:34. With the kanga colour of the day uniformed orange, the regiment tried other means of outshining each other such as adorning branded ligcebesha (beaded neck pieces) as well as bejeweled horns. Others ditched the traditional horn and preferred to carry shiny metal ladles which caught the suns ray with every movement making for a spectacular show. With her Majesty arriving as soon as the regiments started entering the arena, Lutsango danced tirelessly in their regimental groups until the setting of the sun when they showcased their giya and kutsamba talents. Present to witness the spectacular event were members of the diplomatic corps from The State of Qatar in Ambassador Yousof Bin Mohammed Yousf al-Mahmoud, European Union Ambassador Nicola Bellomo who had his wife by his side, Republic of China on Taiwan Ambassador Thomas Chen as well as United Nations Resident Coordinator Israel Dessalegne.

Tourists find their way to Buhleni following the buganu trail