 
Archives
  advertisement  
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home | NEWS | PICK OF THE DAY | King issues directive to MPs
 
 

King issues directive to MPs

13/02/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Lungelo Nkambule
image BAYETHE: His Majesty King Mswati III in song and dance.

Parliament has been tasked to come up with a mechanism that will help solve issues of the women quota in the event not enough women are voted into Parliament by the electorate.

Parliament has been tasked to come up with a mechanism that will help solve issues of the women quota in the event not enough women are voted into Parliament by the electorate. 

Addressing the nation at the Buganu Festival on Saturday, His Majesty King Mswati III instructed members of parliament to make sure that they leave a legal tool in place on how the issue of the women quota in Parliament will be resolved in the event 2013 elections events occur again. 

In 2013 only one woman was elected from the 55 Tinkhundla centres. It is Mbabane East MP Esther Dlamini.

play

The King said women had a  pivotal role to play in the country realising its first world status dream and emphasised the a need for women to take up leadership positions in politics and as such women must make sure that more women were voted into Parliament.  He further said in the event women failed to reach the required quota after the voting processes, it was important that the constitutional intervention which states that four women (regional representatives) must be appointed should be clearly outlined.  “Currently that intervention is hard to implement as there are no clear outlines on how it should be done, therefore before they leave, the current members of parliament must make sure they clearly outline on how this intervention will be implemented,” he said.  His Majesty’s command was welcomed by loud applause from Lutsango members; this call for parliament comes at the right time as the country will next year be heading to the polling stations. 

 

Comments (0 posted):

Post your comment comment

Please enter the code you see in the image:
 
RELATED STORIES
 
   
     
 
advertisements
  
 
 
 
Advertise with us!
  
     
 
MOST POPULAR
 
   
     
 
MOST E-MAILED
 
   
     
 
NEWS
FEATURES & OPINION
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
Mjingo high new streaming policy slammed
Full story
SANU re-opens on Wednesday
Full story
Montigny mourns death of 5 employees in one weekend
Full story
How we were trafficked to South Africa - Victim
Full story
Hot, very hot week with rain predicted
Full story
DPM Sir, please!
Full story
Chakalaka ‘sizzling’ hot at SFNL
Full story
YOUR ROMANTIC GETAWAYS TOMORROW
Full story
TEMAKHOSI, MPHILO CROWNED MR/MISS FRESHERS KWALUSENI
Full story
E3 000 summary fine for shunning fitness course
Full story
FA mourns death of supporters in Angola stampede
Full story
‘Fela’, ‘Xavi’ impress local coaches
Full story
Akabulaleki Van Damme – ‘Birds’ supporters
Full story
Fans already planning on Tanzania trip logistics
Full story
FSE&CC encourages businesses to improve team dynamics
Full story
SD records steady rise of brownfield market entries
Full story
SBC REMODELLING E2BILLION MALKERNS SQUARE DEVELOPMENT
Full story
 
All material © Swazi Observer. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.
This site is proudly designed & hosted by Real Image Internet.