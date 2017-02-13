King issues directive to MPs

BAYETHE: His Majesty King Mswati III in song and dance.

Parliament has been tasked to come up with a mechanism that will help solve issues of the women quota in the event not enough women are voted into Parliament by the electorate.

Addressing the nation at the Buganu Festival on Saturday, His Majesty King Mswati III instructed members of parliament to make sure that they leave a legal tool in place on how the issue of the women quota in Parliament will be resolved in the event 2013 elections events occur again.

In 2013 only one woman was elected from the 55 Tinkhundla centres. It is Mbabane East MP Esther Dlamini.

The King said women had a pivotal role to play in the country realising its first world status dream and emphasised the a need for women to take up leadership positions in politics and as such women must make sure that more women were voted into Parliament. He further said in the event women failed to reach the required quota after the voting processes, it was important that the constitutional intervention which states that four women (regional representatives) must be appointed should be clearly outlined. “Currently that intervention is hard to implement as there are no clear outlines on how it should be done, therefore before they leave, the current members of parliament must make sure they clearly outline on how this intervention will be implemented,” he said. His Majesty’s command was welcomed by loud applause from Lutsango members; this call for parliament comes at the right time as the country will next year be heading to the polling stations.